DJ BILENDI: Revenues for 3rd quarter 2023 up +1.8% (+2.0% at constant exchange rates)

BILENDI BILENDI: Revenues for 3rd quarter 2023 up +1.8% (+2.0% at constant exchange rates) 08-Nov-2023 / 17:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues for 3rd quarter 2023 up +1.8% (+2.0% at constant exchange rates) Paris, 8 November, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the publication of its revenues for the third quarter of 2023 and for the first nine months of 2023. Q3 9M In MEUR, (unaudited figures) 2022 2023 VAR At cer 2022 2023 VAR At cer France 2,6 2,9 +12,0% +12,0% 9,3 9,7 +3,7% +3,7% International 11,4 11,4 -0,5% -0,2% 34,0 34,1 +0,4% +1,5% Total 14,0 14,2 +1,8% +2,0% 43,3 43,8 +1,1% +2,0%

In the third quarter of 2023, Bilendi recorded consolidated revenues of EUR14.2 million, an increase of +1,8%. At constant exchange rates, growth was +2,0%.

Outside France (amounting to 80% of sales), Bilendi recorded stable revenues of EUR11.4 million, despite the adverse inflationary and macro-economic environment currently affecting the economic climate. The United Kingdom, the Nordic countries and Italy recorded the most significant growth in Q3.

In France (20% of sales), Bilendi recorded revenues growth of +12.0% to EUR2.9 million, accelerating sharply after a second quarter already up +5.4%.

Over the first nine months, Bilendi posted revenues of EUR43.8 million, up +1.1% (+2.0% at constant exchange rates). Despite continuing variations in monthly sales, linked to the current uncertain environment, Bilendi has maintained a good level of business resilience, driven by it's strategy focussed on the quality of its data, combined with technological and product innovation and its ability to deploy world-scale projects such as the research project for Harvard and Zurich Universities.

In Q3 2023, Bilendi was active in terms of technological and product innovations

Launch in June 2023 of a new version of the Bilendi Discuss platform, integrating A.I. and specifically ChatGPT

In June, Bilendi announced the launch of a new version of Bilendi Discuss, equipped with numerous new features and powered by both ChatGPT and its in-house AI. This new version meets the requirements of the market research industry and is adapted to the needs of researchers looking for a fluid and intuitive tool.

Launch in September 2023 of an innovative new "Niche Sampling" solution to survey niche audiences worldwide

During the third quarter, Bilendi announced a new "Niche Sampling" offering, enabling it to highly target audiences that represent a very small proportion of the population and cannot efficiently be addressed by panels.

Global TISP project conducted for the universities of Harvard and Zurich.

Bilendi has positioned itself in a market segment in which very few players worldwide have the relevant expertise. In particular, it offers services and technologies to manage surveys taking place simultaneously in a very large number of countries (up to 70) and in every language.

This expertise was recognised by the Market Research Society in London, which awarded Bilendi in the category of "Best Data Collection Solution for Quantitative Research" for the "Trust in Science and Science-related Populism" (TISP) project carried out in 68 countries, representing 79% of the world's population, for the universities of Harvard and Zurich.

In H2 2023, Bilendi expects growth and operating profitability to be higher than in H1 2023

On the strength of this 3rd quarter growth, Bilendi is confident of achieving in the second half of 2023:

- sales growth exceeding that of H1 2023;

- an improvement in operating profitability compared with H1 2023.

Objectives reaffirmed for 2026

Bilendi is reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy, combining organic development and targeted acquisitions, with the aim of achieving sales of EUR100 million by 2026, and EBITDA of 20% to 25% of sales, i.e., EUR20 to EUR25 million.

Next publication: 2023 revenues, February 27, 2024 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: Technologies & Services for Market Research and Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

The Group has an international reach, with operations in 13 countries: France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mauritius Island. The Group has also business activity in Austria and Norway.

In 2021, Bilendi takes another major step in its development with the acquisition of Respondi, making it one of Europe's leading players in market research technology and data. In 2023, Bilendi launches Bilendi Discuss, an innovative new platform integrating AI functionalities, based on ChatGPT - a further demonstration of the Group's ability to position itself at the forefront of its market by offering its customers today's most advanced technologies and services.

Bilendi posted sales of EUR61.5 million in 2022, up +39.5%, of which +6.3% on a pro-forma basis.

The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

Bilendi Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Revenues for 3rd quarter 2023 up +1.8% (+2.0% at constant exchange rates)

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1768771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1768771 08-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1768771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2023 11:48 ET (16:48 GMT)