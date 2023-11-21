Cytta Corp.: Cytta Corp's Safety and Security Technology is Recognized at 2023 ASTORS with Multiple Prestigious Homeland Security Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), has earned recognition at the prestigious 2023 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards. American Security bestowed three prestigious honors upon Cytta Corp, recognizing Cytta's pivotal role in advancing Homeland Security technologies.

Platinum Award for CyttaCOMMS - Crowned as the "Best Security Incident & Event Management Solution," this premier technology redefines robust and secure communication channels for crucial incident command and emergency management systems. Gold Award for CyttaCOMMS (IGAN 2.0) - Celebrated as the "Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network Solution," CyttaCOMMS/ IGAN 2.0 Drone streaming feature showcases the pinnacle of efficient and secure wireless video streaming/surveillance network capabilities. Following on our Silver Award in 2022. Platinum Award for CyttaCARES (Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System) - Distinguished as the 'best emergency response program for federal/state or local, CyttaCARES' revolutionary instant SOS feature sets a new standard for crisis alert and emergency responsiveness in enhancing school safety and security.

Natalia Sokolova, the President and COO of Cytta Corp, expressed her pride in the Company's achievements, stating, "These awards recognize the diligent efforts of our team and their unwavering dedication to technological excellence in service of our nation's security. CyttaCARES and CyttaCOMMS are not just products; they're embodiments of our commitment to safeguarding our nation's children and empowering government agencies and first responders with real-time information to protect all our communities."

American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, now in its eighth year, remains the premier U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program. It recognizes industry leaders across various sectors including Cybersecurity, Emergency Preparedness - Management and Response, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and government agencies for their efforts in keeping our nation safe.

The 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program is tailored to honor elite government and vendor solutions that deliver advanced value, benefits, and intelligence to end-users in various government, homeland security, and public safety markets. "As the threats our nation faces grow more complex, the demand for innovative solutions increases," said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security Today. "Cytta Corp's commitment to developing cutting-edge security technology is the reason behind their outstanding recognition in this year's awards."

Evaluated for their ingenuity and potential impact on the industry, 'ASTORS' nominations are held to strict criteria concerning technical innovation, interoperability, and application viability outside the industry, as described by Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments in conjunction with their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time'.

