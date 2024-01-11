

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) said it expects to report 2023 underlying revenue growth of approximately 30%, reported revenue of more than 3.16 billion pounds, adjusted operating profit of approximately 845 million pounds and free cash flow of more than 600 million pounds.



Stephen Carter, Chief Executive, said: 'Informa delivered a standout performance in 2023 and we are committing to further strong growth in 2024.'



The Group said 2024 market guidance targets high single digit underlying revenue growth, with reported revenue of 3.42 billion pounds-3.47 billion pounds, and adjusted operating profit of 945 million pounds-965 million pounds.



Separately, Informa announced an agreement to combine Informa Tech's digital businesses with TechTarget to create US-listed New TechTarget, a platform in B2B Data and Market Access. TechTarget is listed and headquartered in the US. Gary Nugent currently CEO of Informa Tech, will become the CEO of New TechTarget. Michael Cotoia, currently CEO of TechTarget, will become Special Advisor to the CEO.



