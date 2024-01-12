Cytta Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with Zigron for Scaling CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES Product Development and Commercialization

Cytta's World Class SaaS Products Attract Exceptional Developers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leading provider of advanced communication technology and video compression solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Zigron Inc., a world-class developer known for its prowess in scaling tech products for commercial release.

This new relationship also includes a formal Agreement for future product acquisition development collaboration between the two Companies. The parties are discussing collaboration on several existing synergistic safety and security technologies developed by the parties.

"Transitioning from the product development stage to the commercial release stage is a pivotal moment for Cytta, and Zigron's exceptional development skills are precisely what we need to deliver our world-class products to market," said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "This partnership signifies an acceleration in our growth trajectory and an amplification of our innovative potential."

Zigron, with over a decade and a half of experience in the tech development sphere, holds an impressive portfolio of successful projects and client relationships, underscoring its ability to transform concepts into market-ready solutions. Included among their many world class clients are Fujitsu, Adobe and Telenor. The collaboration will encompass the scaling of Cytta's proprietary technologies, including the CyttaCARES SOS system for schools and the CyttaCOMMS IGAN Incident Command System for first responders.

The newly assembled development team is tasked with refining and advancing the Company's product suite, ensuring CyttaCOMMS, and CyttaCARES, are optimized for end-users spanning public safety, surveillance, and emergency communication sectors, among others.

Cytta's commitment to deploying technology that empowers communities and enhances safety is further solidified by this partnership, setting the stage for the final push towards full-scale commercial distribution.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Campbell, our CEO, will be speaking on "The Future Of Security: Cytta Corp's Innovative Tech for Today's Challenges" at the Microcap Conference which will take place January 30, 31, February 1, 2024, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We look forward to seeing you there.

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments in conjunction with their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

About Zigron

Zigron Inc. stands at the forefront of technological innovation, offering cutting-edge solutions in software development and IT services. With a focus on customer-centric approaches and a commitment to excellence, Zigron empowers businesses to harness the full potential of digital transformation. Their team of expert engineers and developers specializes in creating tailored solutions that drive efficiency, enhance operational capabilities, and foster sustainable growth for clients across various industries.

