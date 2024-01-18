INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: RE-ISSUE: First-Ever MAGIC Miami Hosts Over 300 Brands Across Trend and Young Contemporary Fashion

This release replaces a brand included

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / MAGIC Miami, the young contemporary and trend-driven women's market event, concludes its first Miami iteration showcasing a vast selection of apparel, accessories, home, gift and beauty brands. Retailers explored a Spring/Summer assortment and ready-to-ship immediates for a full shopping experience while enjoying the local scene and culture of the South Florida setting.

MAGIC Miami 2024

MAGIC Miami featured a diverse assortment across women's product categories, including over 300 brands. Top trend, sportswear and young contemporary apparel brands Line + Dot, Joseph Ribkoff, Adelyn Rae and Final Touch Apparel were present. Footwear brands included Sam Edelman, Seychelles and Miami-based MIA Shoes. A variety of accessory and beauty brands were in attendance, including Tiana Designs, DefineMe and Nickel and Suede.

Miami is known to be a global destination for art, culture and fashion. Over 13% of attending buyers at MAGIC Miami represented international retailers from The Bahamas, Venezuela, Guatemala, Panama, Colombia and Jamaica. Canada was also represented onsite bringing in notable buyers from Honey, Suzy and Over the Rainbow.

"The experience at MAGIC Miami has proven to be a game-changer, surpassing expectations as we garnered exposure in over 10 Latin and South American countries. The networking opportunities were significant, contributing positively to our brand's international visibility. The show's dynamic ambiance, interactions with buyers, and the enthusiastic reception have served as powerful catalysts, fueling motivation for continuous innovation and creativity." -Mohit Juneja, CEO, America & Beyond.

New retailers flocked to the first edition of MAGIC Miami with 39% being first time attendees, representing boutiques, online retailers, chain stores and department stores.

"MAGIC is known for creating new experiences and being the place for discovery of upcoming trends. As we expand into new markets, seeing growth reflected in first time attendees and exhibitors reaffirms the value that MAGIC offers," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC.

As part of the celebrations, in-person activations ranged from makeup refresh and hair touchup stations, permanent jewelry, show floor happy hours, a live local DJ to set the tone to the Miami beat, and a VIP yacht party tour along the bay hosted by America & Beyond.

MAGIC x America & Beyond VIP Event in Miami

MAGIC Las Vegas returns February 13th-15th at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on MAGIC fashion events, visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

About MAGIC:

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets Fashion:

Informa Markets Fashion part of Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF) connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to a discovery of inspiring collections and the newest trends in apparel footwear and accessories, Informa Markets Fashion's diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

