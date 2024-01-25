Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA), a technology leader specializing in advanced communication systems, is excited to announce its presentation "CyttaCOMMS a Leap Forward in UAS Security" at the upcoming Microcap Conference at Caesar's in Atlantic City. From January 30 to February 1, 2024, Cytta's CEO, Gary Campbell, will join industry innovators and investors at the event hailed as a nexus for shaping the future of the marketplace.

In line with current industry shifts and in anticipation of future challenges, Cytta's latest offerings supporting the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) sector, particularly CyttaCOMMS/IGAN, are set to significantly impact security and operations. The Federal Blue UAS program and the corresponding State frameworks evolving around it have brought about increased demand for scalable, secure communication platforms that align with U.S. strategic objectives. CyttaCOMMS/IGAN, offering encrypted, real-time data transmission capabilities, is precisely engineered to fulfill these rigorous criteria.

The role of UAS in military, federal and state applications cannot be understated, and the Blue UAS initiative (both Federal and corresponding State initiatives) represents a cornerstone in advancing secured, policy-compliant technologies. Cytta's software solutions are currently integrated into the Blue UAS On-Ramp effort, marking a step forward in providing exceptional operational tools for sensitive use cases.

Gary Campbell, expressing his eager anticipation of the event, remarked, "The Microcap Conference is more than just an industry gathering; it's a platform where visions align and collaborations are forged-a perfect setting for Cytta to showcase its dedication to innovation and national security. We are proud to develop software that explicitly supports U.S.-made drones, endeavoring to enhance the effectiveness and safety of law enforcement agencies across the country."

About Cytta Corp:

Cytta Corp. is a leading technology solutions provider dedicated to delivering innovative products and services across various industries and revolutionizes the integration, streaming, transfer, and storage of video and audio data. With a focus on safety, security, and efficiency, Cytta Corp strives to develop cutting-edge solutions that address real-world challenges in large markets.

The Company's proprietary CyttaCOMMS incident management system offers real-time integration of video and audio streams, enabling improved collaboration and providing ongoing, relevant, actionable intelligence. Their innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency, even in low bandwidth environments in conjunction with their compression Licensee Reticulate Micro.

