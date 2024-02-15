Anzeige
INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC Returns to New York with a Stellar Lineup of Trend and Young Contemporary Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / MAGIC New York returns to the Jacob Javits Convention Center February 20 - 22 to highlight must-have collections in women's trend, young contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear and accessories for fall/winter 2024.

Over 340 brands will be in attendance, 25% of which are new to show, including Katy Perry Footwear, Clara Sunwoo and Ellie Vail Jewelry. MAGIC New York is proud to have a strong international presence with Divineity, Canadian brand Mitchie's Matchings and Italy-based Victoria Footwear among the brand lineup along with several women-owned lines, including BC Handbags, Jade by Jane, Meli Blanco and more.

MAGIC will be celebrating its 90th anniversary this year; MAGIC New York will host fun community moments and proprietary research, including happy hours and DIY bracelet-making. MMGNET will present on-site programming dissecting the results from the MMGNET 2024 Fashion Consumer Report which explores the intricacies of consumer purchasing habits.

"Our brand lineup is testament to the power of MAGIC," notes Jordan Rudow, Vice President, MAGIC. "We're particularly proud of the percentage of new to show and international brands, affirming our growing reach."

Noteworthy retailers expected at MAGIC New York include Anthropologie, Hemline, DTLR and Scout & Molly's.

About MAGIC:

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of modern sportswear, trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About MMGNET:

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC-- MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Borland
Informa Markets Fashion PR
fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION



View the original press release on accesswire.com

