INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: COTERIE Returns to New York With a Top Tier Lineup of International and Advanced Contemporary and Contemporary Brands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / COTERIE New York, the bi-annual wholesale fashion event bringing together the best contemporary and advanced contemporary women's apparel, footwear, beauty and accessories and a global audience of retailers, stylists and fashion experts to preview next season's styles returns to the Jacob Javits Convention Center February 20-22, 2024.

COTERIE New York will demonstrate the transformative power of technology and sustainability throughout the show. This season the Verified Sustainable program returns with Brodie Cashmere, Haris Cotton, Y-Y and 1 People. In addition, COTERIE has partnered with sustainability advocate Marina Testino and fashion stylist Barbara Velez to craft purposeful installations that feature sustainable trends and explore future innovations in sustainability through an immersive activation brought to life by Arcadia Earth.

Other key moments expected at COTERIE this season include the AI Technology Lounge, an opportunity to explore artificial intelligence and augmented reality, highlighting how machine learning and virtual reality are reshaping fashion.

This season, MMGNET will present on-site programming dissecting the results from the MMGNET 2024 Fashion Consumer Report which explores the intricacies of consumer purchasing habits.

New to the show floor is Après Ski, a dedicated neighborhood presenting cold weather capsules and functional outerwear made for winter and ski holidays with Halfdays, Moose Knuckles, Canadian Classics and OOF Wear among the brand lineup. COTERIE's exhibiting premium denim brands include Le Jean, Lee and Seventy + mochi. Jolie, Vacation and Ded Cool will be featured alongside others in COTERIE's beauty showcase.

Well known for a robust international offering, COTERIE will continue to foster that growth with Italian brands Montereggi Point, Alienina and Giovanni Cavagna in attendance alongside Greedilous and Maison Nica from Korea and Turkish brands Occleus and Acaria Studio.

Please follow @coterieshow to keep up to date with COTERIE New York.

Register for COTERIE New York at www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier women's contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE's first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About MMGNET:

MMGNET is fashion's newest B2B ecosystem and the go-to industry resource, where industry professionals go to source the inspiration, connections, and opportunities they need to build business, network, and responsibly steward fashion forward. Through its extensive global reach, decades of unwavering industry expertise, world-class content programs, and a comprehensive portfolio of trade and industry event brands - including MAGIC, PROJECT, COTERIE, and SOURCING at MAGIC-- MMGNET delivers year-round opportunities to learn, grow, connect, and discover. MMGNET Group is a subsidiary of Informa Markets (LON:INF). To learn more about MMGNET and the MMGNET Group portfolio of brands, please visit www.mmgnetgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Kristin Borland

Informa Markets Fashion PR

fashionpr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION

View the original press release on accesswire.com