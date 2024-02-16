Omega Protein and its Fishing Partner, Ocean Harvesters, Support Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission Amended NOI

The following was released by Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters:

ABBEVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2024 / Today, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) unanimously voted to amend its October 2023 Notice of Intent (NOI), reducing the proposed 1-mile coastwide menhaden fishing buffer to a half-mile coastwide buffer. The amended NOI also provides for a 1-mile buffer for menhaden harvesting in the waters off Holly Beach in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Omega Protein and its fishing partner, Ocean Harvesters, support the Commission's decision and look forward to a productive and safe 2024 fishing season, which starts in April.

"Although none of the stakeholder groups achieved exactly what they were advocating for, that often makes the best compromise - to achieve an agreement through mutual concessions," said Ben Landry, Vice President of Public Affairs for Ocean Harvesters. "We applaud Governor Jeff Landry, Secretary Madison Sheahan and Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries Commission for their hard work to forge a middle ground on this issue, and to amend the original NOI."

Menhaden and the oils they produce are essential to the health of both animals and humans worldwide. Gulf menhaden fisheries are highly regulated to ensure both the highest quality product and the most sustainable harvesting practices. Louisiana and Mississippi state waters have served as a vital workplace for blue-collar fishermen and their families since the mid-20th century. Many menhaden fishermen are lifers who take great pride in their work and the solid livelihood fishing provides their families.

About Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters: Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products throughout the world to improve the nutritional integrity of foods, dietary supplements, and animal feeds. Omega Protein's mission is to help people lead healthier lives with better nutrition through sustainably sourced ingredients such as highly refined specialty oils, specialty proteins products and nutraceuticals. Omega Protein is a division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned fishery company based in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company operates seven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 vessels which harvest menhaden, a fish abundantly found off the coasts of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. All fishing vessels formerly owned by Omega Protein are owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company. The Company's website is www.omegaprotein.com .

Press Contact:

Stove Boat Communications

contact@stoveboat.com

(202) 333-2628

SOURCE: Omega Protein

View the original press release on accesswire.com