

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Alnylam announced on Tuesday that the Phase II Kardia-2 study of Zilebesiran, an RNAi therapeutic in development for hypertension treatment, successfully met its primary endpoint.



Individuals with mild to moderate hypertension, who were treated with Zilebesiran alongside standard hypertension medication experienced a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure at month three.



The companies plan to present the Kardia-2 study results as a late-breaking abstract at the 2024 American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session in April.



The companies have also initiated the global Phase II Kardia-3 study to assess the effectiveness of Zilebesiran in combination with two or more hypertension medications for individuals with uncontrolled hypertension at high cardiovascular risk.



