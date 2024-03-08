

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa PLC (INFMF.PK), Friday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 492.1 million pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 168.8 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by growth in revenue. The international events, digital services, and academic markets group also raised its fiscal 2024 revenue outlook.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 834.6 million pounds from 451 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit from continuing operations rose to 462.7 million pounds or 29.9p per share from 142.1 million pounds or 9.4p per share last year.



Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 678.2 million pounds or 45.3p per share, up from 369.8 million pounds or 24.4p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew to 3.190 billion pounds from 2.262 billion pounds in the previous year, mainly due to strong growth in B2B markets and continuing growth in academic markets.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 12.2p per share, up from 6.8p per share last year. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on July 12 to shareholders of record on June 6.



For 2024, Informa now expects revenue in the range of 3.450 billion pounds-3.500 billion pounds, up from the previous outlook of 3.425 billion pounds-3.475 billion pounds.



