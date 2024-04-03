Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.04.24
15:29 Uhr
0,488 Euro
+0,020
+4,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4800,51020:09
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 18:43
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Apr-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      280,000 
Highest price paid per share:         43.30p 
Lowest price paid per share:          40.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 41.8980p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,033,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,033,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      41.8980p                    280,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
11958               40.40       08:21:12          00069431001TRLO0      XLON 
8266               40.80       09:02:17          00069431982TRLO0      XLON 
3000               41.00       09:02:45          00069431995TRLO0      XLON 
3632               41.00       09:02:45          00069431996TRLO0      XLON 
24419               41.00       09:03:08          00069432000TRLO0      XLON 
13725               41.00       09:03:10          00069432001TRLO0      XLON 
12805               41.00       09:03:13          00069432002TRLO0      XLON 
1728               41.20       10:29:11          00069434327TRLO0      XLON 
3009               41.20       10:29:11          00069434329TRLO0      XLON 
18192               41.50       10:45:04          00069434726TRLO0      XLON 
4423               41.50       10:45:04          00069434727TRLO0      XLON 
2380               41.50       10:45:04          00069434728TRLO0      XLON 
6647               41.50       10:45:16          00069434736TRLO0      XLON 
12668               41.50       10:45:17          00069434737TRLO0      XLON 
4691               41.50       10:45:18          00069434738TRLO0      XLON 
2525               41.50       10:45:18          00069434739TRLO0      XLON 
6005               41.50       10:51:24          00069434935TRLO0      XLON 
5000               41.50       10:51:29          00069434940TRLO0      XLON 
5000               41.50       10:52:36          00069434951TRLO0      XLON 
740                41.50       11:32:54          00069436042TRLO0      XLON 
398                41.50       11:32:54          00069436043TRLO0      XLON 
5222               41.50       11:34:05          00069436121TRLO0      XLON 
4457               42.00       11:43:02          00069436304TRLO0      XLON 
7500               42.00       11:43:02          00069436305TRLO0      XLON 
3877               42.60       13:13:24          00069437842TRLO0      XLON 
2086               42.60       13:13:24          00069437843TRLO0      XLON 
8163               42.60       13:24:25          00069438114TRLO0      XLON 
4543               42.60       14:10:17          00069439298TRLO0      XLON 
3510               42.60       14:14:17          00069439572TRLO0      XLON 
2000               43.20       14:55:06          00069441293TRLO0      XLON 
2000               43.30       14:55:06          00069441294TRLO0      XLON 
13365               43.00       14:59:08          00069441450TRLO0      XLON 
35000               43.00       15:31:02          00069443456TRLO0      XLON 
7865               42.80       15:50:20          00069444249TRLO0      XLON 
8374               42.80       15:50:21          00069444253TRLO0      XLON 
16932               42.90       15:57:16          00069444619TRLO0      XLON 
3895               43.00       16:09:00          00069445406TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  313387 
EQS News ID:  1872771 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1872771&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.