DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Apr-2024 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 3 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 280,000 Highest price paid per share: 43.30p Lowest price paid per share: 40.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 41.8980p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,033,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,033,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 41.8980p 280,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 11958 40.40 08:21:12 00069431001TRLO0 XLON 8266 40.80 09:02:17 00069431982TRLO0 XLON 3000 41.00 09:02:45 00069431995TRLO0 XLON 3632 41.00 09:02:45 00069431996TRLO0 XLON 24419 41.00 09:03:08 00069432000TRLO0 XLON 13725 41.00 09:03:10 00069432001TRLO0 XLON 12805 41.00 09:03:13 00069432002TRLO0 XLON 1728 41.20 10:29:11 00069434327TRLO0 XLON 3009 41.20 10:29:11 00069434329TRLO0 XLON 18192 41.50 10:45:04 00069434726TRLO0 XLON 4423 41.50 10:45:04 00069434727TRLO0 XLON 2380 41.50 10:45:04 00069434728TRLO0 XLON 6647 41.50 10:45:16 00069434736TRLO0 XLON 12668 41.50 10:45:17 00069434737TRLO0 XLON 4691 41.50 10:45:18 00069434738TRLO0 XLON 2525 41.50 10:45:18 00069434739TRLO0 XLON 6005 41.50 10:51:24 00069434935TRLO0 XLON 5000 41.50 10:51:29 00069434940TRLO0 XLON 5000 41.50 10:52:36 00069434951TRLO0 XLON 740 41.50 11:32:54 00069436042TRLO0 XLON 398 41.50 11:32:54 00069436043TRLO0 XLON 5222 41.50 11:34:05 00069436121TRLO0 XLON 4457 42.00 11:43:02 00069436304TRLO0 XLON 7500 42.00 11:43:02 00069436305TRLO0 XLON 3877 42.60 13:13:24 00069437842TRLO0 XLON 2086 42.60 13:13:24 00069437843TRLO0 XLON 8163 42.60 13:24:25 00069438114TRLO0 XLON 4543 42.60 14:10:17 00069439298TRLO0 XLON 3510 42.60 14:14:17 00069439572TRLO0 XLON 2000 43.20 14:55:06 00069441293TRLO0 XLON 2000 43.30 14:55:06 00069441294TRLO0 XLON 13365 43.00 14:59:08 00069441450TRLO0 XLON 35000 43.00 15:31:02 00069443456TRLO0 XLON 7865 42.80 15:50:20 00069444249TRLO0 XLON 8374 42.80 15:50:21 00069444253TRLO0 XLON 16932 42.90 15:57:16 00069444619TRLO0 XLON 3895 43.00 16:09:00 00069445406TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 313387 EQS News ID: 1872771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

