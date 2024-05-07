ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA.L), Tuesday announced that it has expanded its partnership with power management company Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) to offer electric drive solutions for commercial heavy-duty trucks.
Under the collaboration, BAE's electric motor and suite of power-dense, advanced power electronics will be combined with Eaton's HD 4-speed EV transmission.
The two companies had joined hands in 2023 to provide electric drive technology solutions for the medium-duty truck market.
Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,375 pounds, up 0.99 percent on the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX