Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

24 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 546.490. The highest price paid per share was 549.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,361,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,155,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

209

544.600

16:13:01

3

544.600

16:13:01

291

544.400

16:12:31

193

544.400

16:12:31

174

544.200

16:12:09

528

544.200

16:12:09

296

544.600

16:10:09

607

544.600

16:10:09

277

544.600

16:10:09

173

544.400

16:07:19

93

544.400

16:07:19

607

544.400

16:07:19

277

544.400

16:07:19

216

544.400

16:07:19

1252

544.600

16:04:32

1236

544.400

16:02:32

1356

544.200

15:59:33

706

544.400

15:55:52

650

544.400

15:55:52

1242

544.400

15:55:52

1330

543.600

15:48:30

100

543.600

15:47:19

178

543.600

15:47:19

1263

543.200

15:44:46

1129

543.600

15:42:15

429

543.800

15:35:48

824

543.800

15:35:48

125

544.200

15:33:04

1238

544.200

15:33:04

239

544.200

15:32:09

238

544.200

15:32:09

162

544.200

15:32:09

35

544.200

15:32:09

1130

544.000

15:27:52

5

544.000

15:27:52

1319

544.200

15:23:20

1325

544.600

15:18:16

371

545.200

15:13:12

848

545.200

15:13:12

1339

546.600

15:09:35

433

547.400

15:05:56

743

547.400

15:05:56

1291

547.200

15:02:26

181

547.400

15:02:24

964

547.400

15:02:24

1150

547.600

15:01:43

1205

547.000

15:00:23

601

546.600

14:59:28

646

546.600

14:59:28

965

546.200

14:55:31

311

546.200

14:55:31

1161

546.200

14:53:05

971

546.200

14:48:38

213

546.200

14:48:38

905

546.200

14:47:32

363

546.200

14:47:32

64

546.200

14:45:28

607

546.200

14:45:28

1279

546.400

14:40:51

56

546.400

14:40:51

157

545.800

14:39:30

429

545.800

14:39:30

679

545.800

14:37:30

377

547.000

14:33:07

765

547.000

14:33:07

1127

547.400

14:31:08

893

547.400

14:26:54

480

547.400

14:26:30

733

547.600

14:22:11

632

547.600

14:20:06

175

548.800

14:14:33

947

548.800

14:14:33

153

548.800

14:10:07

1100

548.800

14:10:07

776

548.200

13:59:29

421

548.200

13:59:29

1191

548.200

13:52:25

688

548.000

13:41:59

436

548.000

13:41:59

2

548.000

13:34:30

1247

548.000

13:34:06

1118

548.000

13:33:12

270

548.000

13:33:12

1055

547.400

13:29:30

189

547.400

13:29:30

1388

547.400

13:19:50

1108

547.800

13:02:09

68

547.800

13:02:09

1167

547.800

12:56:39

741

547.600

12:52:09

531

547.600

12:52:09

569

547.000

12:31:40

306

546.800

12:31:40

326

546.800

12:31:40

1244

547.400

12:22:24

1154

547.800

12:14:22

322

546.400

11:54:20

639

546.400

11:52:50

335

546.400

11:52:44

64

546.200

11:43:03

282

546.200

11:43:03

1003

546.200

11:43:03

487

547.400

11:24:56

733

547.400

11:24:56

1191

547.800

11:18:40

883

548.000

11:10:27

233

548.000

11:10:27

1124

548.200

10:54:58

983

547.600

10:44:28

228

547.600

10:44:28

191

547.400

10:42:29

1008

548.400

10:37:26

230

548.400

10:37:26

384

548.800

10:34:01

420

548.800

10:34:01

346

548.800

10:34:01

1244

549.400

10:20:33

908

549.600

10:19:28

406

549.600

10:19:28

1159

548.600

10:11:14

329

548.400

10:00:33

873

548.400

10:00:33

1358

548.800

09:51:32

741

549.000

09:46:21

514

549.000

09:46:21

1357

548.000

09:34:50

1136

547.200

09:27:22

571

548.400

09:19:33

639

548.400

09:19:33

1233

547.600

09:10:39

186

547.600

09:02:45

203

547.600

09:02:45

803

547.600

09:02:45

101

547.800

08:50:33

1014

547.800

08:50:33

1186

547.800

08:50:33

1208

545.000

08:44:03

1061

544.800

08:34:45

223

544.800

08:34:45

1186

543.800

08:32:45

1345

543.600

08:26:49

280

542.400

08:20:54

950

542.400

08:20:54

929

543.000

08:17:04

461

543.000

08:17:04

734

543.600

08:16:56

450

543.600

08:16:56

262

547.800

08:02:54

1100

547.800

08:02:54


