NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Named a 'RISE with SAP© Validated Partner'

Recognition as one of SAP's most strategic implementation partners

BIELEFELD, Germany, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced today that it has been named as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner. This unique recognition acknowledges SAP's most strategic implementation partners who demonstrate elevated capabilities across RISE with SAP, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and SAP Business Process Transformation, and leverage the RISE with SAP Methodology, which focuses on clean core principles. NTT DATA Business Solutions has a proven record of successfully delivering implementations in large customer engagements with complex SAP ERP landscapes starting their journey towards RISE with SAP.

"Being recognized as a RISE with SAP Validated Partner demonstrates our ability to deliver essential cloud-based solutions," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP NTT DATA, Inc. "RISE with SAP is essential for the digital transformation of our customers. By enabling rapid go-to-market strategies, streamlining operations, and driving innovation, we ensure faster time to value for our customers."

The recognition confirms that NTT DATA Business Solutions addresses all necessary concepts, process steps, services and tools included in the RISE with SAP Methodology to ensure successful RISE with SAP adoptions. The methodology is designed to provide a consistent approach - from planning to go-live to ongoing operations and evolution - that can meet customers' business transformation goals leveraging specific implementation stages and success KPIs.

To support customers' RISE with SAP transformations, SAP is enabling and validating partners to use RISE with SAP Methodology and collaborating closely with these partners on quality and consistency. Thanks to the validation recognition, customers can easily identify partners with deep expertise and experience in large and complex RISE with SAP implementations.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

