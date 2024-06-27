Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
CEO im Interview: Große Pläne nach Weltklasse-Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 | ISIN: USY384721251 | Ticker-Symbol: HYU
Tradegate
27.06.24
19:58 Uhr
60,00 Euro
+3,80
+6,76 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,8060,4020:15
59,8060,4020:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATERPILLAR INC306,000,00 %
HITACHI LTD21,750-
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR60,00+6,76 %
KOBE STEEL LTD11,428+1,56 %
KOMATSU LTD27,050+1,77 %
KUBOTA CORPORATION13,190+0,96 %
LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL AG--
VOLVO AB B23,580-0,46 %
WACKER NEUSON SE15,260-1,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.