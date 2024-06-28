Anzeige
bonyf NV: bonyf's 2023 financial statements made available

DJ bonyf NV: bonyf's 2023 financial statements made available 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Annual Results 
bonyf NV: bonyf's 2023 financial statements made available 
28-Jun-2024 / 17:12 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
bonyf NV: bonyf's 2023 financial statements made available 

Knokke (Belgium), 28 June 2024, 4:00 p.m; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products, presents its 2023 financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and 
audited by its Statutory Auditors. 

Statements are available on request. 

bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 

About bonyf 

Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 

For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 1936093 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1936093 28-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=3012e93bdb302306bf3501c203b740f5

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c64b549ac62c5c1fd4e2d85cb45f27b8

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=f37a5d0d7e425d905a363ed1cb3eed54

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936093&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2024 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
