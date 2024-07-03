Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas for the 1st half of 2024.

Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND's liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on June 30, 2024, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

7,500 shares GROUPE OKWIND,

GROUPE OKWIND, Cash: 90,899.19 euros

It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated December 31, 2023, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:

6,774 shares GROUPE OKWIND,

GROUPE OKWIND, Cash: 102,696.46 euros

It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:

200,000.00 euros

Over the course of the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

Shares Cash balance Nb. of transactions Buy side 19,923 €395,211.79 443 Sell side 19,197 €383,414.52 372

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKWIND develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKWIND enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2023, Groupe OKWIND generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 220 employees, with more than 3,700 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

Appendix

H1 2024

BUY-SIDE SELL-SIDE Nb. transactions Nb. of shares Cash in euros Nb. transactions Nb. of shares Cash in euros TOTAL 443 19,923 395,211.79 TOTAL 372 19,197 383,414.52 03/01/2024 2 200 4020 02/01/2024 4 380 7640,01 04/01/2024 1 60 1188 05/01/2024 3 145 2862,5 05/01/2024 2 90 1770 08/01/2024 1 80 1600 08/01/2024 5 370 7275,01 09/01/2024 3 300 6060 09/01/2024 1 70 1400 10/01/2024 6 360 7488 10/01/2024 2 120 2424 11/01/2024 3 150 3191 11/01/2024 3 190 3936 12/01/2024 2 200 4190 12/01/2024 3 240 4896 15/01/2024 4 320 6656 15/01/2024 3 240 4879,99 16/01/2024 2 64 1306,4 16/01/2024 1 10 202 17/01/2024 2 160 3240 17/01/2024 2 160 3208 18/01/2024 3 210 4258 19/01/2024 6 460 9171,99 19/01/2024 3 161 3252,39 22/01/2024 2 72 1416,2 22/01/2024 3 150 2975 23/01/2024 1 1 19,85 23/01/2024 2 100 2007,5 24/01/2024 2 100 2010 24/01/2024 4 200 4085 25/01/2024 5 400 8112 25/01/2024 5 250 5265 26/01/2024 16 840 17496,02 26/01/2024 2 150 3220,01 29/01/2024 4 280 5530 29/01/2024 2 171 3447,1 30/01/2024 6 300 5820 30/01/2024 3 190 3784,5 01/02/2024 6 210 4046,99 31/01/2024 1 70 1351 02/02/2024 2 100 1905 01/02/2024 2 140 2744 07/02/2024 4 164 3257,5 02/02/2024 3 136 2612,3 08/02/2024 12 510 9990,49 05/02/2024 4 200 3875 09/02/2024 5 175 3391,75 06/02/2024 4 300 5882,01 12/02/2024 4 200 3815 07/02/2024 3 110 2206 13/02/2024 4 200 3805 08/02/2024 2 100 1995 14/02/2024 3 150 2820 09/02/2024 5 250 4912,5 16/02/2024 6 260 4855,99 13/02/2024 2 72 1375,6 19/02/2024 5 250 4562,5 14/02/2024 2 80 1523 20/02/2024 5 250 4502,5 15/02/2024 4 151 2859,09 21/02/2024 1 50 885 16/02/2024 4 200 3770 23/02/2024 3 200 3797,5 19/02/2024 1 60 1101 26/02/2024 2 100 1890 20/02/2024 1 11 202,95 27/02/2024 3 192 3748,2 21/02/2024 12 707 12868,81 28/02/2024 9 352 6818,2 22/02/2024 6 300 5647,5 29/02/2024 2 62 1209 23/02/2024 1 70 1344 01/03/2024 3 59 1156,5 26/02/2024 6 420 8116,5 04/03/2024 4 218 4349,99 27/02/2024 1 27 531,9 05/03/2024 4 200 4015 28/02/2024 7 324 6327,01 06/03/2024 4 155 3160,99 29/02/2024 2 100 1965 07/03/2024 11 503 10325,28 01/03/2024 6 311 6183,71 08/03/2024 2 100 2015 04/03/2024 3 190 3831,01 12/03/2024 2 100 1995 05/03/2024 5 332 6769,21 13/03/2024 5 220 4377,01 06/03/2024 6 420 8686,99 15/03/2024 2 100 2005 07/03/2024 1 50 1040 18/03/2024 4 200 3990 08/03/2024 4 177 3598,5 19/03/2024 3 150 2995,01 11/03/2024 1 50 1010 20/03/2024 2 82 1635 12/03/2024 3 104 2085,8 21/03/2024 2 120 2418 13/03/2024 3 150 3010,01 25/03/2024 2 100 2005 14/03/2024 4 200 4020 26/03/2024 6 372 7508 15/03/2024 4 200 4070 27/03/2024 1 50 1005 18/03/2024 5 248 5019,2 28/03/2024 5 270 5396 19/03/2024 2 110 2222 02/04/2024 4 200 3985 20/03/2024 5 250 5050 03/04/2024 1 50 988 22/03/2024 2 140 2821 04/04/2024 2 100 1979 25/03/2024 2 59 1197,7 05/04/2024 8 423 8113,65 26/03/2024 1 50 1020 08/04/2024 4 210 3912,01 27/03/2024 2 100 2020 10/04/2024 3 112 2212,44 03/04/2024 2 100 1991 11/04/2024 2 61 1195,94 08/04/2024 9 480 9070,22 12/04/2024 2 105 2063,5 09/04/2024 6 310 6112,8 15/04/2024 8 400 7735 10/04/2024 2 110 2184 16/04/2024 1 50 965 11/04/2024 2 110 2177,4 17/04/2024 3 101 1964,58 12/04/2024 3 180 3560,99 18/04/2024 3 101 1979,6 15/04/2024 3 150 2940 19/04/2024 2 100 1945 16/04/2024 2 120 2343,6 22/04/2024 2 100 1939 17/04/2024 3 101 1984,58 23/04/2024 2 72 1393,44 18/04/2024 2 51 1004,6 24/04/2024 12 540 10476 19/04/2024 2 65 1272,5 26/04/2024 3 109 2159,48 22/04/2024 1 10 194,8 29/04/2024 13 631 12328,79 23/04/2024 2 120 2348,4 30/04/2024 3 150 2895 24/04/2024 5 250 5015 02/05/2024 2 51 977,26 25/04/2024 8 490 9557,21 03/05/2024 4 155 2943,7 26/04/2024 2 100 1990 06/05/2024 1 40 756 02/05/2024 5 297 5733,17 07/05/2024 4 160 3108,8 03/05/2024 3 145 2782,7 08/05/2024 5 201 3873,49 06/05/2024 6 290 5601 09/05/2024 3 90 1736,4 07/05/2024 3 180 3542,4 13/05/2024 1 40 768,8 08/05/2024 1 70 1362,2 14/05/2024 3 61 1165,1 09/05/2024 2 11 213,26 15/05/2024 3 61 1173,18 10/05/2024 3 179 3472,49 16/05/2024 3 70 1349 13/05/2024 1 60 1159,2 17/05/2024 2 60 1153,2 14/05/2024 1 1 19,1 21/05/2024 3 90 1753,2 15/05/2024 2 51 988,38 22/05/2024 4 150 2898 16/05/2024 2 120 2314,8 23/05/2024 2 60 1162,2 17/05/2024 5 218 4231,49 24/05/2024 4 140 2702,41 20/05/2024 2 140 2765 27/05/2024 1 40 772 21/05/2024 1 1 19,78 28/05/2024 1 40 768,8 22/05/2024 2 53 1034,74 29/05/2024 2 80 1548 23/05/2024 1 50 976 03/06/2024 1 40 818 24/05/2024 4 215 4175,3 04/06/2024 2 80 1672 27/05/2024 1 40 780 05/06/2024 4 180 3893 28/05/2024 1 50 971 06/06/2024 9 410 9481 30/05/2024 2 100 1955 07/06/2024 3 100 2291 31/05/2024 7 210 4224,59 10/06/2024 8 240 5460 03/06/2024 5 150 3117 11/06/2024 8 280 6444 04/06/2024 6 210 4495,49 12/06/2024 3 90 2004 05/06/2024 9 360 7999,99 13/06/2024 15 650 13715,52 07/06/2024 7 330 7657,49 14/06/2024 12 520 10174,01 10/06/2024 5 250 5890 17/06/2024 2 32 589,24 12/06/2024 8 350 7964,01 18/06/2024 1 30 579,6 13/06/2024 2 80 1796 19/06/2024 4 120 2334 14/06/2024 2 120 2439 20/06/2024 2 60 1167 17/06/2024 8 360 6818,18 21/06/2024 6 180 3463,79 18/06/2024 2 60 1167,2 24/06/2024 6 190 3553 19/06/2024 2 80 1572 25/06/2024 5 230 4320,6 20/06/2024 2 76 1492,2 26/06/2024 5 140 2602,19 21/06/2024 4 132 2563,92 27/06/2024 7 210 3846 24/06/2024 2 90 1697 28/06/2024 9 310 5536,41 26/06/2024 4 151 2853,02 27/06/2024 1 150 2790 28/06/2024 5 310 5639,61

