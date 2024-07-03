Regulatory News:
Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc Groupe BNP Paribas for the 1st half of 2024.
Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND's liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on June 30, 2024, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
- 7,500shares GROUPE OKWIND,
- Cash: 90,899.19 euros
It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated December 31, 2023, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:
- 6,774shares GROUPE OKWIND,
- Cash: 102,696.46 euros
It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:
- 200,000.00 euros
Over the course of the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
Shares
Cash balance
Nb. of transactions
Buy side
19,923
€395,211.79
443
Sell side
19,197
€383,414.52
372
About Groupe OKWIND
Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKWIND develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKWIND enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2023, Groupe OKWIND generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 220 employees, with more than 3,700 installations throughout France.
For more information: www.okwind.fr
