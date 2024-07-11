

In the Green



Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) is up over 63% at $5.98. Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is up over 54% at $6.13. Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is up over 44% at $2.43. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is up over 34% at $7.27. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is up over 25% at $1.32. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is up over 22% at $2.01. Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) is up over 16% at $1.02. Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) is up over 15% at $1.81. Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) is up over 14% at $1.23. NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is up over 12% at $5.26. WD-40 Company (WDFC) is up over 10% at $242.61. 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 9% at $3.33. Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) is up over 8% at $10.22. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is up over 6% at $2.74.



In the Red



Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (IVP) is down over 25% at $5.51. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is down over 20% at $1.11. Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is down over 17% at $3.59. TuanChe Limited (TC) is down over 16% at $1.62. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is down over 15% at $3.84. Crown LNG Holdings Limited (CGBS) is down over 15% at $2.61. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is down over 14% at $2.31. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is down over 13% at $8.05. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) is down over 10% at $3.77. SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is down over 10% at $1.03. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is down over 9% at $42.56.



