Montag, 15.07.2024
WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
München
15.07.24
08:18 Uhr
47,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
15.07.2024 08:23 Uhr
90 Leser
ROCHE BOBOIS: M O NT H LY N E W S L E T T ER - JUNE 2024

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art deVivre, publishes its latest news every month.

LATEST NEWS

OPENING OF A SECOND STORE IN TORONTO, CANADA (DIRECTLY-OPERATED STORE)

Roche Bobois has opened a second store in Toronto, in the Castlefield Design District. This 450m² store is located in a prime area for interior decorators, alongside other luxury furniture brands. This opening brings the total number of stores in Canada to 8, with 7 of them directly operated by the company.

OTHER NEWS

PRESS PRESENTATION IN PARIS

On Wednesday 5 June, Roche Bobois hosted a press day in Paris to preview its latest collaboration with the Franco-Chinese artist and designer, Jiang Qiong Er.

The Bamboo Mood collection was unveiled in the stunning venue of Hôtel d'Heidelbach - which forms an annexe of the Musée national des arts Asiatiques-Guimet - partnering with Roche Bobois for the "Gardiens du Temps" ("Guardians of Time") exhibition curated by the aforementioned Franco-Chinese creator.

JOANA VASCONCELOS & ROCHE BOBOIS IN NEW YORK

To celebrate its 50th anniversary as a brand in the US, Roche Bobois featured the Portuguese visual artist, Joana Vasconcelos, at its prestigious flagship showroom in New York City's Madison Avenue.

The exclusive event not only showcased Vasconcelos' vivid creations, with a spellbinding Valkyrie installation spanning the showroom, but also her specially designed collection for the benchmark in French Art de Vivre.

It set the stage for a thrilling talk on all things art and design, spotlighting Joana Vasconcelos and Elissa Auther, the Chief Curator and Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Big Apple's Museum of Arts and Design (MAD).

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations Anne-Pauline Petureaux apetureaux@actus.fr / 01 53 67 36 72
Press relations Serena BONI sboni@actus.fr / 04 72 18 04 92

