ELECOM USA: ELECOM Offers Its Ultimate Guide to Electronics Bargain Deals During Early Prime Day and Prime Day

The innovative leader in consumer electronics has deals on various indoor and outdoor products, up to 50% during Amazon's Prime Day 2024.

NEWPORT BEACH, CAL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2024 / ELECOM has released a guide to the incredible bargains it will offer during the upcoming highly anticipated Amazon Prime Days, spotlighting a wide array of award-winning consumer electronics, including products for outdoor enthusiasts, tech-savvy professionals, and gadget lovers. The deals will begin on Early Prime Days, starting July 9, and run through Prime Day 2024, on July 16-17.

For more than 30 years, ELECOM has achieved a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality, and now has added NESTOUT as an innovative brand in eco-friendly power solutions. Since 2014, ELECOM has been a top choice for its diverse range of phone and tablet accessories in Japan and has consistently been honored with prestigious awards.

Having expanded into the U.S. market, ELECOM now offers its innovations at a discount for Prime Day 2024 and recommends a range of outdoor and indoor products.

Powering the Outdoors?

NESTOUT offers a comprehensive collection of rugged outdoor batteries, solar panels, and lighting accessories built to withstand the elements, ensuring reliability and durability in demanding situations.?

The NESTOUT power banks are ideal for hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities where reliable power is necessary. They are rugged, shockproof, waterproof and keep devices charged in outdoor environments. These power banks are small enough to fit in pockets and backpacks and powerful enough to charge a smartphone multiple time. They are available in three capacity and colorful types with an option to purchase custom-fit lighting accessories: 5000mAh power bank, 10000mAh power bank, 15000mAh power bank, and lighting accessories.

For extended outdoor trips, NESTOUT solar panels harness the sun's power to keep devices and batteries charged, which is ideal for long camping trips where traditional power sources are unavailable. Environmentally friendly, the panels have loops that can be hung on backpacks, tents and trees.

Enhancing Home and Office?

ELECOM offers a variety of trackballs, chargers and mice for home, office, and playtime. The trackballs provide precise control and comfort, essential during extended use for work or gaming. For example, the ELECOM huge trackball?features ergonomic designs for superior control and decreased strain. ELECOM's extensive trackball lineup includes models operated by the thumb and index finger and left-handed options.

The IST trackball is a recent innovation with a patented swappable bearing system for easy removal and interchanging of bearings in seconds. The Deft Pro trackball offers multi-device connectivity and three ways to connect - Bluetooth, wireless USB, and wired. Other trackballs like the Relacon provide handheld control for TVs, gaming consoles, and PowerPoint presentations.

ELECOM offers chargers that can be used for multiple devices for traveling, working in an office or playing at home. GAN II chargers use Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology that is more compact and efficient than traditional silicon-based chargers for faster charging times and reduced heat generation. Whether charging smartphones, tablets, laptops, or other gadgets, ELECOM GAN II wall chargers provide a reliable and powerful solution and keep devices powered up and ready to go: 65W lightweight charger, 65W 3 port charger, 100W 3 port charger, 120W 3 port charger, and 150W 4 port charger.?

The ELECOM SHELLPHA mouse and the ELECOM EX-G mouse have ergonomic designs that contour to the hand, reducing strain and enhancing productivity, ideal for people who spend long hours on the computer. It provides a comfortable and efficient user experience by minimizing discomfort and repetitive strain injuries.?

The ELECOM travel trackball mouse?is compact and easy to pack, which is suitable for travel. The ELECOM lanyards?keep devices secure and easily accessible. The NOGI Hair Iron is a mini-hair iron that can straighten and curl, ideal for people who need versatile hair styling tools while on the go.?

For more information and to check out all deals, please visit www.elecomusa.com, www.nestout.com or www.amazon.com/elecom. These products are available at discounted prices for a limited time during Early Prime Day and Prime Day. Deals are not guaranteed and are subject to change at any time.?

About ELECOM USA??

Since 1986,?ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

