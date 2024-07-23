

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) Tuesday announced the launch of pancake-inspired IHOP syrups for homecooked breakfast.



IHOP Original and Butter Pecan syrups will help enjoy flavours of IHOP restaurants. IHOP retail syrups do not contain high fructose corn syrup.



'Pancakes and syrup are what we do best, and expanding our partnership with Kraft Heinz to develop IHOP syrups for retail was simply a no brainer,' said Candice Jacobson, Executive Director of Brand Communications at IHOP.



IHOP Original and Butter Pecan syrups will be available at select retailers nationwide, starting at $3.98,



