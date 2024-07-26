

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK, SHECY.PK), a Japanese chemical company, on Friday reported a decline in earnings for the first-quarter, amidst a fall in revenue.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted a net profit of 144.021 billion yen or 72.13 yen per share, lesser than 153.633 billion yen or 76.06 yen per share, registered for the same period of 2023.



Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests was at 220.761 billion yen as against last year's 224.229 billion yen.



Operating income, however, rose to 191.023 billion yen from 190.820 billion yen a year ago.



Sales slipped to 597.930 billion yen from previous year's 599.201 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Shin-Etsu Chemical expects a net profit of 533 billion yen, up 2.5 percent from last year, while earnings per share are projected to be at 268 yen, up 3.3 percent from previous year.



The company expects to post annual revenue of 2.500 trillion yen, a growth of 3.5 percent from the prior year.



For full year, the Japanese firm aims to pay a total dividend of 106 yen per share, up from previous year's 100 yen per share.



