Sibanye-Stillwater reported cyber attacks, which were immediately warned off. Aurania Resources found visible gold in southeast Ecuador and Victoria Gold provides a further update on the heap leach pad incident. Company overview: Aurania Resources Ltd. ? http://www.aurania.com/ ISIN: BMG069741020 , WKN: A2DKJ4 , FRA: 20Q.F , TSXV: ARU.V , Valor: 21122685 More videos about Aurania Resources Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/aurania-resources-ltd/ Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. ? http://www.sibanyegold.co.za ISIN: ZAE000173951 , WKN: A1KBRZ , FRA: 47V.F , Valor: 20139005 More videos about Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/sibanye-stillwater-ltd/ Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.vitgoldcorp.com/ ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022 More videos about Victoria Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/victoria-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Lithium Nickel Platin Platinum Silber Silver Palladium Uran Uranium Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV