

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), on Tuesday, reported 6-month statutory profit after tax of £19.7 million compared to £42.9 million last year. On a per share basis, basic earnings declined to 10.2p from 22.2p earned a year ago.



Headline operating profit rose 7% to £66.8 million from £62.8 million in the prior year period. Basic headline earnings totaled 25.0p per share, up from the previous year's 23.8p per share.



Revenue for the 6-month period amounted to £399.0 million, down 5% from £420.1 million generated in the same period of last year, reflecting lower surcharges as well as foreign exchange headwinds.



Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We delivered good overall performance in the first half despite a mixed end market backdrop, with organic topline growth excluding surcharges and strong margin progression. This was underpinned by continued outperformance in Specialist Technologies, as well as margin improvement in our Aerospace, Defence & Energy (ADE) division.'



Looking ahead, the company stated that its outlook for the full year remains unchanged. Bodycote expects to deliver organic revenue growth excluding surcharges and year-over-year margin progression.



