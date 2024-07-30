u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox high-precision positioning solutions now available on NVIDIA® Jetson Edge AI and NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platforms



30.07.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST





Thalwil, Switzerland - July 30, 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has strengthened its contribution to the NVIDIA® Jetson and NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platforms as part of its strategic growth initiative around high-precision positioning within the industrial and automotive markets. u-blox has joined the NVIDIA Jetson Partner Ecosystem , which delivers the power of modern AI for autonomous machines and other edge AI applications across all industrial markets. u-blox's industry-leading high-precision positioning solutions combine multi-constellation, multi-band GNSS RTK receivers with reliable GNSS corrections to deliver centimeter-level accuracy localizations in real time for the end device. Designed to be accessible and effortless to use, engineers in the ecosystem can quickly develop and deploy AI-powered autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture equipment, and other autonomous machines that can perceive the world. For autonomous driving, u-blox is listed as a reference device for IMU/GNSS sensors and accessories ecosystem of the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit . The reference accessory board includes the u-blox ZED-F9K high-precision dead reckoning GNSS module with integrated IMU sensors and native support of u-blox PointPerfect GNSS correction service. The listing connects u-blox, a Swiss technology supplier and trusted industry leader in GNSS RTK solutions, to the development community of autonomous driving applications. "Our work with NVIDIA will help make it simpler for engineers to develop autonomous vehicles and mobile robots based on u-blox high-precision positioning solutions," says u-blox CEO Stephan Zizala. "We will continue to drive innovation to deliver advanced navigation solutions that are precise, reliable, easy to use, and highly valued by our customers." u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



