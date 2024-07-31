

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wolters Kluwer N.V. (WTKWY.PK), a Dutch professional information service provider, reported its profit for six months period ended June 30 2024 increased 6% to 509 million euros from 479 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share increased 10% to 2.12 euros from 1.93 euros in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 2.36 euros, up 11% in constant currencies.



Revenues were 2.89 billion euros up from 2.73 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the full-year 2024, Wolters Kluwer still expects adjusted income per share growth of mid- to high single-digit with adjusted operating profit margin of 26.4 percent to 26.8 percent.



