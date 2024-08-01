

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Credit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK) Thursday reported income before tax of 3.014 billion euros for the second quarter, down from 3.460 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax declined to 2.992 billion euros from 3.160 billion euros last year.



Net income group share decreased to 2.028 billion euros from 2.481 billion euros in the previous year.



Excluding special items. underlying net income group share was 2.006 billion euros, down from 2.249 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter decreased 0.4 percent to 9.507 billion euros from 9.546 billion euros last year.



Underlying revenue, however increased 3.1 percent to 9.443 billion euros from 9.159 billion euros in the previous year.



Assets under management rose 9.9 percent year-on-year to 2,156 billion in asset management division and grew 3.6 percent to 338 billion euros in life insurance. In wealth management also AUM increased benefited from the integration of Degroof Petercam.



