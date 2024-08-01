Sidney Resources Corp. Collaborates with HydroMaxx to Revolutionize Water Technology in Mining

WARREN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with HydroMaxx, a leader in innovative water solution technologies, to enhance water management in the mining industry. This partnership underscores Sidney Resources' commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable mining practices.

Advancing Water Technology in Mining

HydroMaxx brings to the table its patented HydroMaxx Pro system, which utilizes advanced electronic technology to improve water quality and efficiency. Unlike traditional water softeners or reverse osmosis systems, the HydroMaxx Pro system works with the ionic structure of water, enhancing taste, reducing scale, minimizing odors, and addressing other significant water-related issues. This system injects billions of electrons into the water, breaking the surface tension and suspending harmful elements, thus producing optimal water for various applications.

We are pleased with the promising initial results following the installation of the HydroMaxx Pro system. This innovative technology has demonstrated significant improvements in the milling process of our complex ore, leading to enhanced efficiency and reduced water usage.

The HydroMaxx Pro system has effectively eliminated dry areas on the shaker table and improved the movement of clay materials. These improvements are attributed to the system's ability to break surface tension, allowing for more efficient processing. Early monitoring indicates a reduction in water use per hour, which is a crucial development as we strive to optimize our milling operations.

"We are closely monitoring the system's performance and are thrilled with the initial results," said Dan Hally, COO of Sidney Resources. "The ease of installation and low maintenance requirements have exceeded our expectations. Our team now fondly refers to the 'Magic Water' created by the HydroMaxx Pro."

Dan Hally added, "I am truly impressed with how easily the system was installed and how well it operates in our remote location, where we rely on solar power and generators. The system was installed in less than 30 minutes, and the improvements were immediate. This technology has the potential to benefit not only our operations but mining systems globally. I'm also excited about its potential applications in water cleanup projects. There's nothing better than low-cost, highly efficient systems like the HydroMaxx Pro."

Sidney Resources Corporation looks forward to fully evaluating the HydroMaxx Pro system and is optimistic about the continued positive impact on their milling process.

"We are excited to partner with HydroMaxx to bring their state-of-the-art water technology to the mining industry," said Sidney Resources CEO, Sean Rae Zalewski. "Their innovative approach to water management aligns perfectly with our goals of improving operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact."

Commitment to ESG Initiatives

Sidney Resources has long been dedicated to advancing its ESG goals. This collaboration with HydroMaxx is a testament to that commitment. By integrating HydroMaxx's cutting-edge water technology, Sidney Resources aims to significantly reduce water and chemical usage, enhance equipment lifespan, and minimize environmental footprints in its mining operations.

The HydroMaxx Pro system is expected to deliver numerous benefits, including:

Water Efficiency: Reducing water usage by up to 50%, contributing to significant conservation efforts.

Chemical Reduction: Eliminating the need for surfactants and other chemicals, thus reducing environmental contamination.

Enhanced Equipment Longevity: Preventing scale buildup, which extends the life of pipes.

Leading Innovation in Mining

Sidney Resources continues to lead the mining industry by applying new technologies in innovative ways. The collaboration with HydroMaxx exemplifies this forward-thinking approach, ensuring that the company not only meets but exceeds industry standards for sustainability and operational excellence.

"As we continue to fulfill our ESG initiatives, our partnership with HydroMaxx marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing water management in mining," added Zalewski. "Together, we are setting new benchmarks for how technology can be harnessed to create more sustainable and efficient mining operations."

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC:SDRC) is dedicated to developing and implementing innovative mining technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of precious metal extraction. The company's focus on ESG principles ensures that all its operations prioritize environmental harmony, social responsibility, and economic sustainability.

About HydroMaxx

HydroMaxx is a leading water solution technology company, known for its green, efficient, and innovative products. With over 80,000 units in service worldwide, HydroMaxx specializes in transforming water quality and efficiency across various industries, including agriculture, golf courses, and now, mining.

For more information, please visit [Sidney Resources Corp.](http://www.sidneyresources.com) and [HydroMaxx](http://www.hydromaxxusa.com).

Contact & Learn More:

Sidney Resources Corp.

Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO

Email: info@sidneyresources.com

HydroMaxx

Benjamin Reneau, CEO

Email: ben@hydromaxxusa.com

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com