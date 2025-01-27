Xtra Energy Corp. Retains Strategic Advisors from Sidney Resources Corp.'s Successful $8 Million Funding Effort to Propel Growth and Advance "American Antimony" Project

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT), a Nevada-based leading antimony exploration company, committed to sustainable resource development and innovation, is pleased to announce that it has retained the same strategic advisory team responsible for guiding Sidney Resources Corp. through its recent $8 million capital raise (link to news). Leveraging the expertise and proven track record of these advisors, Xtra Energy aims to accelerate the development of its flagship "American Antimony" project and strategically position the Company for future capital raising, operational efficiency, and shareholder value creation.

"We are excited to have secured the services of a team with a demonstrated history of delivering results," said Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman and C.E.O. of Xtra Energy Corp. "Their involvement in Sidney Resources Corp.'s recent $8 million funding success is a testament to their acumen and network. As we move forward, their insight will be instrumental in helping Xtra Energy optimize its capital structure, streamline operations, and broaden its relationships within the investor community."

Driving the American Antimony Project Forward

Xtra Energy's flagship "American Antimony" project targets a critical mineral essential to several high-growth industries, including energy storage, advanced materials, national defense, and emerging green technologies. Recognized as a critical mineral by the U.S. government, antimony has increasingly captured the attention of both domestic and international markets. By benefiting from the strategic advisors' profound industry understanding, Xtra Energy intends to expedite resource delineation, advance metallurgical studies, and enhance its community and regulatory outreach initiatives.

Building on a Proven Track Record

The retained advisors have extensive experience in resource exploration, capital markets, corporate governance, and investor relations. Their involvement in Sidney Resources Corp.'s oversubscribed funding round underscores their capabilities in navigating complex financial landscapes and delivering strong outcomes under challenging market conditions. Now, working with Xtra Energy, these advisors will focus on developing optimal strategies to secure additional financing, identify joint venture opportunities, and position the Company as a leading antimony producer in North America.

Enhanced Capital Raising and Operational Efficiency

Beyond fundraising support, the advisors will collaborate closely with Xtra Energy's executive team to strengthen corporate infrastructure. Initiatives include refining the Company's project timelines, implementing cost-effective exploration and drilling strategies, and enhancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. These efforts are expected to bolster investor confidence, streamline project execution, and expedite the path to production.

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 203 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

