

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British real estate online portal Rightmove Plc (RMV.L), said on Tuesday that its contract with online letting agent OpenRent will be terminated with effect from September 1, 'as conditions for OpenRent's ongoing Rightmove membership could not be agreed.'



OpenRent is as an online lettings agent within Rightmove's Estate Agency, sub-segment and representing around 700 branch equivalents, with less than 8 percent of Rightmove's lettings listings in July.



As a result, OpenRent's landlord customers will lose access to the property-seeking people.



In addition, Rightmove reaffirmed its annual revenue growth guidance of 7 percent to 9 percent and an underlying operating margin of 70 percent, excluding the one-off acquisition costs and Coadjute investment.



