Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Kurs-Explosion voraus?: Diese kaum bekannte Aktie bohrt jetzt im Hotspot - und du erfährst es als Erster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.03.25
15:46 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,100
-1,20 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,35019:08
8,3008,35018:52
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

1 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 695.300p. The highest price paid per share was 701.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 688.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,464,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,690,216. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

386

691.600

16:03:10

98

691.600

16:03:10

390

691.600

16:03:10

474

691.600

16:03:10

474

691.800

16:01:17

282

691.800

16:01:17

559

692.600

15:59:51

191

692.600

15:59:51

667

692.800

15:59:48

761

692.600

15:57:50

813

692.800

15:57:46

474

692.600

15:56:50

273

692.600

15:56:26

173

692.600

15:56:18

173

692.600

15:56:01

190

692.600

15:56:01

736

692.600

15:53:53

1044

692.800

15:53:22

10

692.800

15:53:22

225

692.600

15:49:51

470

692.600

15:49:51

339

692.600

15:49:51

661

692.600

15:48:37

671

692.600

15:48:37

4

692.600

15:48:37

42

692.000

15:46:12

87

692.000

15:46:12

93

692.000

15:46:12

306

692.000

15:44:03

431

692.000

15:44:03

723

692.000

15:44:03

708

691.200

15:42:34

726

691.000

15:40:00

474

691.600

15:39:32

94

691.600

15:39:32

95

691.600

15:39:32

741

690.800

15:37:30

49

691.000

15:35:14

113

691.000

15:35:14

339

691.000

15:35:14

232

691.000

15:35:14

597

691.600

15:35:01

149

691.600

15:35:01

664

692.000

15:33:22

374

692.200

15:33:03

99

692.200

15:33:03

86

692.200

15:33:03

22

692.200

15:33:03

204

692.200

15:33:03

806

691.600

15:30:10

584

691.800

15:29:33

237

691.800

15:29:33

892

692.000

15:28:12

848

692.400

15:28:00

719

692.200

15:24:30

711

692.600

15:24:29

790

692.000

15:21:04

747

692.200

15:20:55

757

692.200

15:20:00

28

692.400

15:19:21

734

692.400

15:19:21

474

691.400

15:17:10

817

691.200

15:15:45

660

692.000

15:13:04

810

692.200

15:10:33

734

692.000

15:08:50

783

692.400

15:07:07

742

691.800

15:05:03

762

692.000

15:05:02

807

692.200

15:04:12

706

691.600

15:01:39

756

692.400

15:00:00

677

692.400

15:00:00

794

692.400

14:56:19

735

693.000

14:55:01

781

693.200

14:55:01

690

692.600

14:52:57

994

692.800

14:52:55

912

693.200

14:52:54

737

693.400

14:52:54

731

691.800

14:50:14

600

692.000

14:49:18

384

692.000

14:49:18

702

692.000

14:49:18

792

691.200

14:45:50

748

691.800

14:45:14

785

691.800

14:45:14

511

692.200

14:42:42

175

692.200

14:42:42

675

692.200

14:39:52

810

692.600

14:39:35

754

692.600

14:37:20

806

693.200

14:36:57

736

693.600

14:35:47

771

693.200

14:34:14

579

693.400

14:33:53

222

693.400

14:33:53

215

693.000

14:32:48

566

693.000

14:32:48

665

693.200

14:32:46

782

692.800

14:31:51

338

693.000

14:31:12

1030

693.000

14:31:12

173

693.400

14:29:30

688

693.400

14:29:30

1267

693.600

14:26:35

767

692.400

14:19:21

153

692.200

14:17:05

650

692.400

14:15:01

35

692.400

14:15:01

813

693.400

14:14:37

818

693.600

14:13:50

691

693.600

14:13:50

756

694.400

14:02:57

15

694.400

14:02:57

766

694.400

14:00:08

790

694.800

13:57:03

776

695.400

13:55:11

388

695.000

13:50:54

337

695.000

13:50:54

113

695.600

13:48:17

559

695.600

13:48:17

672

696.600

13:46:54

790

696.800

13:45:49

713

696.800

13:41:06

705

697.800

13:35:09

814

698.000

13:35:09

2253

698.400

13:35:09

653

697.400

13:29:38

11

697.400

13:29:38

828

697.000

13:18:21

744

697.400

13:18:18

381

697.600

13:16:52

363

697.600

13:16:52

186

697.000

13:00:36

142

697.000

13:00:36

474

697.000

13:00:36

762

697.000

13:00:36

760

697.000

12:59:45

806

696.400

12:54:17

764

696.800

12:50:37

546

696.600

12:46:03

225

696.600

12:46:03

240

695.600

12:41:43

314

696.600

12:37:13

474

696.600

12:37:13

768

696.800

12:37:13

286

696.800

12:28:13

242

696.800

12:28:13

221

696.800

12:26:43

379

697.600

12:20:35

338

697.600

12:20:35

760

697.600

12:20:35

894

697.800

12:14:48

799

698.200

12:14:07

793

698.200

12:09:51

717

697.800

12:06:05

202

698.000

12:06:00

605

698.000

12:06:00

758

698.200

12:05:00

668

698.200

11:58:07

837

698.200

11:58:07

104

698.400

11:58:07

14

698.400

11:58:07

759

698.200

11:51:45

787

697.600

11:50:56

820

698.000

11:46:49

709

698.200

11:41:12

519

699.200

11:30:10

195

699.200

11:30:10

681

700.400

11:26:46

744

700.600

11:24:35

136

700.800

11:20:56

11

700.800

11:20:56

544

700.800

11:20:56

759

700.400

11:15:44

15

700.400

11:15:44

629

700.600

11:15:10

95

700.600

11:15:10

661

700.800

11:12:22

813

700.400

11:07:53

797

700.400

11:07:53

814

700.600

10:59:08

317

701.000

10:56:37

469

701.000

10:56:37

747

700.400

10:53:31

774

700.800

10:53:08

686

700.800

10:51:07

113

700.600

10:43:22

700

700.600

10:43:22

1081

700.800

10:42:58

796

700.200

10:35:35

787

700.000

10:31:15

820

700.000

10:28:27

569

700.200

10:25:21

222

700.200

10:25:21

696

700.200

10:25:21

678

700.000

10:17:07

697

700.200

10:14:57

760

700.000

10:12:22

699

700.200

10:09:58

262

699.000

10:03:03

495

698.800

10:03:03

1035

699.600

10:03:03

812

700.000

10:03:00

707

700.200

10:02:59

733

698.000

09:56:28

802

698.000

09:56:28

478

697.800

09:55:23

745

696.000

09:55:01

863

696.000

09:55:01

848

696.200

09:54:56

803

696.400

09:54:56

739

696.600

09:54:56

776

696.800

09:54:56

743

696.800

09:54:31

671

697.000

09:54:31

716

699.000

09:54:02

686

698.800

09:52:34

657

698.200

09:49:51

126

698.200

09:49:51

739

698.400

09:49:15

1136

698.400

09:49:15

1234

698.800

09:49:05

420

696.000

09:48:39

814

696.000

09:48:11

744

695.600

09:46:46

664

695.600

09:45:25

801

696.000

09:42:15

31

695.600

09:37:56

706

695.600

09:37:56

89

695.800

09:36:33

11

695.800

09:36:33

602

695.800

09:36:33

766

697.000

09:30:17

752

697.600

09:26:38

660

697.000

09:24:41

189

696.800

09:19:53

29

696.800

09:19:53

470

696.800

09:19:53

679

696.800

09:19:53

136

696.600

09:15:54

558

696.600

09:15:54

702

695.400

09:10:02

994

695.800

09:10:01

807

696.600

09:09:00

829

696.600

09:09:00

785

693.200

08:48:42

805

693.800

08:48:34

431

694.200

08:48:32

339

694.200

08:48:32

715

694.400

08:48:32

85

693.200

08:46:17

715

693.200

08:45:17

749

693.000

08:42:33

794

693.200

08:42:09

779

694.000

08:35:56

724

695.200

08:34:15

786

695.400

08:33:40

664

695.000

08:30:50

758

695.200

08:30:50

751

695.400

08:29:19

679

695.800

08:25:21

760

695.600

08:24:27

867

694.000

08:21:45

983

694.200

08:21:41

792

693.400

08:18:35

1028

693.400

08:18:35

477

688.600

08:04:02

246

688.600

08:04:02

754

690.200

08:03:28

729

691.000

08:01:04

898

691.800

08:01:03

676

692.400

08:01:03

726

692.600

08:01:03


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.