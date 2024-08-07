ARC Document Solutions: ARC Reports Growth in Overall Sales and Improvements in Gross Margin for Q2 2024

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading provider of digital printing and document-related services, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,

(All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales

$ 75.1



$ 72.4



$ 145.9



$ 141.3

Gross margin



35.1 %



34.8 %



33.7 %



34.0 % Net income attributable to ARC

$ 3.2



$ 4.0



$ 5.6



$ 6.0

Adjusted net income attributable to ARC

$ 3.3



$ 4.1



$ 5.9



$ 6.2

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.14

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ 0.14



$ 0.14

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 6.4



$ 10.3



$ 10.1



$ 14.2

EBITDA

$ 9.1



$ 10.6



$ 17.0



$ 18.8

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9.8



$ 11.1



$ 18.3



$ 19.8

Capital expenditures

$ 3.8



$ 2.2



$ 6.9



$ 4.5

Debt & finance leases (including current)

















$ 59.9



$ 62.8



Management Commentary:

"The execution of our strategic objectives were, once again, responsible for our success in the second quarter, despite uncertain business conditions caused by the high interest rates and the weakness in commercial construction due to excess supply," said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman and CEO of ARC Document Solutions. "While we expect these conditions to continue in the second half of the year, we remain focused on our long-term objectives during these difficult market conditions."

"Our digital color print services have been the key drivers of our success in Q2, and we are optimistic about delivering continued strong sales results in the coming quarters," said Dilo Wijesuriya, President and COO. "The transformation initiatives we implemented several years ago are proving successful, as evidenced by our results."

"Sales were strong in the period, and we reversed the year-over-year decline in gross margin we experienced in the first quarter," said Jorge Avalos, Chief Financial Officer. "A number of large projects were completed in the last month of the second quarter, pushing collections into Q3, which temporarily muted our operating cash flow performance. We are confident that cash flows will improve in the third and fourth quarters, just as they did last year."

2024 Second Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $75.1 million, a 3.8% increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Cash & cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet in the second quarter 2024 were $49.9 million.

ARC's next quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 will be paid on August 30, 2024 with a record date of July 31, 2024.

Days sales outstanding were 50 in Q2 2024 and 48 in Q2 2023.

The number of MPS locations have declined slightly year over year to approximately 10,400 as of June 30, 2024, representing a net decrease of approximately 150 locations compared to June 30, 2023.

Net Revenue

In millions



2Q 2024





1Q 2024



FYE 2023





4Q 2023





3Q 2023





2Q 2023

Total net revenue

$ 75.1



$ 70.8



$ 281.2



$ 68.9



$ 71.1



$ 72.4



In the second quarter 2024, net sales increased 3.8%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by the growth of sales in Digital Printing and Scanning and Digital Imaging sales. Growth for the period was partially offset by a small decline in MPS sales.

Revenue by Business Lines

In millions



2Q 2024 (1)



1Q 2024



FYE 2023





4Q 2023





3Q 2023 (1)



2Q 2023

Digital Printing

$ 46.8



$ 42.7



$ 170.1



$ 40.9



$ 43.5



$ 44.2

MPS

$ 18.7



$ 18.6



$ 74.8



$ 18.2



$ 18.6



$ 19.0

Scanning and Digital Imaging

$ 5.7



$ 5.7



$ 20.3



$ 5.5



$ 5.0



$ 5.3

Equipment and supplies

$ 4.0



$ 3.8



$ 16.0



$ 4.3



$ 3.9



$ 3.9



Column does not foot due to rounding.

In the second quarter 2024, Digital Printing sales increased 5.8% compared to prior year. Year-over-year sales saw healthy increases in digital color graphic printing from new and existing customers. This growth was partially offset by a decrease in digital plan printing sales which we continue to attribute to less construction activity and subsequent lower spending due to high interest rates.

In the second quarter 2024, MPS sales decreased 1.2% year-over-year. MPS sales have remained in a narrow band between $18 million to $19 million per quarter for more than two years, strongly implying fewer employees in the workplace will continue to constrain onsite print volumes relative to historical averages.

In the second quarter 2024, Scanning and Digital Imaging sales increased 7.4% year-over-year. The increase in sales of our Scanning and Digital Imaging services continues to be driven by growing demand for paper-to-digital document conversions and digital archives to replace long-term warehoused paper document storage. We believe that demand for our Scanning and Digital Imaging services will continue to grow in the future.

In the second quarter 2024, Equipment and Supplies sales increased 1.4% year-over-year. Equipment and Supplies sales remained relatively flat year-over-year, as buying habits have stabilized as customers have adjusted to a high interest rate environment.

Gross Profit

In millions unless otherwise indicated 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 FYE 2023 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 Gross profit $ 26.4 $ 22.8 $ 94.4 $ 22.2 $ 24.1 $ 25.2 Gross margin 35.1 % 32.2 % 33.6 % 32.2 % 34.0 % 34.8 %





In the second quarter 2024, gross profit and gross margin were $26.4 million, and 35.1%, respectively, a year-over-year margin increase of 30 basis points driven by the increase in sales, and our ability to leverage our work force and overhead costs.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

In millions



2Q 2024





1Q 2024



FYE 2023





4Q 2023





3Q 2023





2Q 2023

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 21.3



$ 19.1



$ 76.3



$ 18.6



$ 19.3



$ 19.0



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.3 million or 12.2% year-over-year. The increase is primarily due to greater commissions based on a higher level of sales, as well as continuing investments in sales staff and marketing initiatives. Of note, selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 also include $0.9 million in costs related to the previously disclosed take-private proposal summarized below under "Non-Binding Proposal."

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

2Q 2024 1Q 2024 FYE 2023 4Q 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 Net income attributable to ARC - GAAP $ 3.2 $ 2.5 $ 8.2 $ (0.9 ) $ 3.2 $ 4.0 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 3.3 $ 2.6 $ 11.8 $ 2.4 $ 3.2 $ 4.1



Earnings per share attributable to ARC Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.07 $ 0.09 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.09

Year-over-year net income attributable to ARC and earnings per share decreased during the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as described above.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

In millions



2Q 2024





1Q 2024



FYE 2023





4Q 2023





3Q 2023





2Q 2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 6.4



$ 3.7



$ 36.6



$ 13.7



$ 8.7



$ 10.3



The year-over-year decrease in cash flows from operations during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to timing of receivable collections resulting from of an increase in sales occurring later in the period.

EBITDA

In millions



2Q 2024





1Q 2024



FYE 2023





4Q 2023





3Q 2023





2Q 2023

EBITDA

$ 9.1



$ 7.9



$ 31.9



$ 3.7



$ 9.4



$ 10.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9.8



$ 8.6



$ 38.1



$ 8.3



$ 10.0



$ 11.1



Year-over-year EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as described above.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,

Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales

2024



2023



2024



2023

Digital Printing



62.3 %



61.1 %



61.3 %



60.5 % MPS



24.9 %



26.2 %



25.6 %



26.9 % Scanning and Digital Imaging



7.5 %



7.3 %



7.8 %



7.0 % Equipment and supplies sales



5.3 %



5.4 %



5.3 %



5.6 %

Non-Binding Proposal

As previously disclosed, we received a non-binding proposal on April 8, 2024 from our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar, outlining Mr. Suriyakumar's intent to explore and evaluate a potential acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of our common stock, $0.001 per share ("common stock"), not already owned by Mr. Suriyakumar in a going-private transaction at a purchase price of $3.25 per share in cash (the "Proposed Transaction"). On June 27, 2024, Mr. Suriyakumar, Dilantha Wijesuriya, our President and Chief Operating Officer, Jorge Avalos, our Chief Financial Officer, Rahul Roy, our Chief Technology Officer, Sujeewa Sean Pathiratne, a private investor, and certain entities affiliated with such persons (collectively, the "Acquisition Group") agreed in principle that they will work with each other to negotiate and consummate the Proposed Transaction. The Acquisition Group currently beneficially owns approximately 19.6% of our outstanding shares of common stock.

In response to the proposal, on April 8, 2024, a special committee of our board of directors consisting entirely of independent, disinterested directors (the "Special Committee") was formed to review and evaluate the Proposed Transaction. The Special Committee continues to carefully consider the Proposed Transaction with the assistance of its independent financial and legal advisors. No assurances can be given regarding the terms and details of any transaction, that any proposal made by the Acquisition Group regarding a transaction will be accepted by the Special Committee, that definitive documentation relating to any such transaction will be executed, or that a transaction will be consummated in accordance with that documentation, if at all.

Teleconference and Webcast

ARC Document Solutions will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 2 P.M. Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time) to discuss results of the Company's second quarter of 2024. To access the live conference call outlining ARC's 2024 second quarter results, dial (800) 715-9871. International callers may join the conference by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963. The conference code is 1511143 and will be required to dial into the call. A live webcast will also be made available at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/383771751 or on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.e-arc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call's conclusion.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC partners with top brands around the world to tell their stories through visually compelling graphics. We use advanced digital printing technology, sustainable materials, and innovative techniques to bring their vision to life. ARC also provides other digital printing and scanning services to a wide variety of industries all over North America and in select markets around the world. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company, and on the Company's operations. Words and phrases such as, "conditions to continue in the second half of the year," "focused on our long-term objectives" and "optimistic about delivering continued strong sales results in the coming quarters," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the construction, managed print services, digital printing industries, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors described in the section titled "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors " of ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

David Stickney

VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

925-949-5114

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.











Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except per share data)











(Unaudited)















June 30,



December 31,

Current assets:

2024



2023

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 49,911



$ 56,093

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $1,823 and $1,857



41,516





35,775

Inventory



9,218





8,818

Prepaid expenses



4,943





3,988

Other current assets



4,410





3,978

Total current assets



109,998





108,652

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $226,206 and $229,122



42,840





40,925

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



34,253





32,838

Goodwill



121,051





121,051

Other intangible assets, net



138





162

Deferred income taxes



2,405





4,383

Other assets



1,896





2,113

Total assets

$ 312,581



$ 310,124

Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 26,667



$ 24,175

Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses



8,897





9,401

Accrued expenses



18,010





18,787

Current operating lease liabilities



10,325





9,924

Current portion of finance leases



7,431





8,870

Total current liabilities



71,330





71,157

Long-term operating lease liabilities



28,401





27,357

Long-term debt and finance leases



52,457





53,366

Deferred income taxes



254





52

Other long-term liabilities



2,442





2,467

Total liabilities



154,884





154,399

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity:















ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 53,111 and 52,526 shares issued and 43,248 and 42,783 shares outstanding



53





52

Additional paid-in capital



137,888





136,460

Retained earnings



45,522





44,144

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,514 )



(4,200 )





178,949





176,456

Less cost of common stock in treasury, 9,863 and 9,743 shares



22,727





22,390

Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity



156,222





154,066

Noncontrolling interest



1,475





1,659

Total equity



157,697





155,725

Total liabilities and equity

$ 312,581



$ 310,124







ARC Document Solutions, Inc.























Consolidated Statements of Operations























(In thousands, except per share data)























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales

$ 75,114



$ 72,350



$ 145,906



$ 141,268

Cost of sales



48,726





47,174





96,711





93,167

Gross profit



26,388





25,176





49,195





48,101

Selling, general and administrative expenses



21,342





19,013





40,413





38,495

Amortization of intangible assets



10





10





20





21

Income from operations



5,036





6,153





8,762





9,585

Other income, net



(35 )



(15 )



(71 )



(26 ) Interest expense, net



331





447





641





903

Income before income tax provision



4,740





5,721





8,192





8,708

Income tax provision



1,605





1,734





2,693





2,894

Net income



3,135





3,987





5,499





5,814

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest



24





31





113





144

Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders

$ 3,159



$ 4,018



$ 5,612



$ 5,958

Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders































Basic

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.14

Diluted

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.14

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



42,342





42,801





42,267





42,673

Diluted



43,067





43,614





43,061





43,679







ARC Document Solutions, Inc.























Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows























(In thousands)























(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income

$ 3,135



$ 3,987



$ 5,499



$ 5,814

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:































Allowance for credit losses



59





131





156





229

Depreciation



3,954





4,363





7,994





9,015

Amortization of intangible assets



10





10





20





21

Amortization of deferred financing costs



18





16





35





32

Stock-based compensation



691





529





1,342





1,023

Deferred income taxes



1,429





1,583





2,270





2,545

Deferred tax valuation allowance



(180 )



6





(121 )



49

Other non-cash items, net



(280 )



(82 )



(335 )



(157 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:































Accounts receivable



(3,718 )



920





(6,004 )



222

Inventory



49





260





(446 )



(323 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,418





1,284





3,829





4,542

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(193 )



(2,678 )



(4,146 )



(8,859 ) Net cash provided by operating activities



6,392





10,329





10,093





14,153

Cash flows from investing activities































Capital expenditures



(3,844 )



( 2,241 )



(6,919 )



(4,496 ) Other



152





99





218





191

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,692 )



( 2,142

)



(6,701 )



(4,305 ) Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from stock option exercises



24





45





28





1,081

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan



27





31





59





60

Share repurchases



(282 )



(1,691 )



(337 )



(1,808 ) Payments on finance leases



(2,363 )



(3,011 )



(4,915 )



(6,194 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities



40,000





40,000





80,000





82,000

Payments under revolving credit facilities



(40,000 )



(40,000 )



(80,000 )



(82,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs



-





(23 )



-





(23 ) Dividends paid



(2,111 )



(2,145 )



(4,219 )



(4,267 ) Net cash used in financing activities



(4,705 )



(6,794 )



(9,384 )



(11,151 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances



(113 )



(130 )



(190 )



(192 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(2,118 )



1,263





(6,182 )



(1,495 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



52,029





49,803





56,093





52,561

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 49,911



$ 51,066



$ 49,911



$ 51,066

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information































Noncash investing and financing activities































Finance lease obligations incurred

$ 1,499



$ 997



$ 2,605



$ 2,482

Operating lease obligations incurred

$ 2,228



$ 1,010



$ 6,463



$ 4,375





ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Net Sales by Product Line (In thousands) (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Service sales























Digital Printing

$ 46,766



$ 44,218



$ 89,491



$ 85,597

MPS



18,728





18,958





37,312





37,974

Scanning and Digital Imaging



5,651





5,260





11,322





9,854

Total service sales



71,145





68,436





138,125





133,425

Equipment and Supplies Sales



3,969





3,914





7,781





7,843

Total net sales

$ 75,114



$ 72,350



$ 145,906



$ 141,268





ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,









2024



2023



2024



2023





Cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 6,392



$ 10,329



$ 10,093



$ 14,153





Changes in operating assets and liabilities



2,444





214





6,767





4,418





Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization



(5,701 )



(6,556 )



(11,361 )



(12,757 )



Income tax provision



1,605





1,734





2,693





2,894





Interest expense, net



331





447





641





903





Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest



24





31





113





144





Depreciation and amortization



3,964





4,373





8,014





9,036





EBITDA



9,059





10,572





16,960





18,791





Stock-based compensation



691





529





1,342





1,023





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,750



$ 11,101



$ 18,302



$ 19,814







See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.



ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,









2024



2023



2024



2023





Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

$ 3,159



$ 4,018



$ 5,612



$ 5,958





Interest expense, net



331





447





641





903





Income tax provision



1,605





1,734





2,693





2,894





Depreciation and amortization



3,964





4,373





8,014





9,036





EBITDA



9,059





10,572





16,960





18,791





Stock-based compensation



691





529





1,342





1,023





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,750



$ 11,101



$ 18,302



$ 19,814







See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended









June 30,



June 30,









2024



2023



2024



2023





Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

$ 3,159



$ 4,018



$ 5,612



$ 5,958





Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items



170





33





277





267





Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

$ 3,329



$ 4,051



$ 5,889



$ 6,225











































Actual:



































Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders:



































Basic

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.14





Diluted

$ 0.07



$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.14





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



































Basic



42,342





42,801





42,267





42,673





Diluted



43,067





43,614





43,061





43,679











































Adjusted:



































Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. stockholders:



































Basic

$ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ 0.14



$ 0.15





Diluted

$ 0.08



$ 0.09



$ 0.14



$ 0.14





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



































Basic



42,342





42,801





42,267





42,673





Diluted



43,067





43,614





43,061





43,679







See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share presented in this report are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, net income margin, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity. We have presented these measures because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate EBITDA margin by dividing EBITDA by net sales.

We use EBITDA and EBITDA margin to measure and compare the performance of our operating divisions. Our operating divisions' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating divisions. We use EBITDA and EBITDA margin to compare the performance of our operating divisions and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA and EBITDA margin to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and related ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and EBITDA margin only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables above.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC stockholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. We believe this presentation helps facilitate our investors understanding of our results of operations and allows them to make meaningful comparisons of our operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 against the corresponding periods in 2023. We believe these changes were the result of items which are not indicative of our actual operating performance.

We have presented Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 to exclude stock-based compensation expense. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by net sales. The adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation expense from EBITDA is consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance and ability to access our credit facility.

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View the original press release on accesswire.com