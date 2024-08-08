Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corporation Announces the Initiation of Field Work at its flagship American Antimony Project, located in Central Nevada

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is pleased to announce the initiation of field activities on its flagship "American Antimony" Project ("AAP"), located about 57 miles northeast of Fallon, Nevada.

The company has contracted consulting geologist, Robert Johansing, MSc, QP, to carry out a program of focused geological mapping and sampling at the AAP, with the objective of determining the controls on mineralization so that a three-dimensional geological model can be developed. Mr. Johansing retains several decades of experience across the Southwestern USA and Central America and is intimately familiar with epithermal and intrusive-related mineral systems.

The Mapping and Sampling Work will cover the Full 4400 Acres owned by Xtra Energy Corporation. Upon completion of this program, Phase Two will comprise testing this model by drilling, pursuant to completion of target delineation and securing the necessary drilling permit from the Bureau of Land Management.

The AAP area hosts numerous historical antimony mines and prospects, most spatially associated with at least two Miocene felsic dikes and sills that intrude Triassic sedimentary rocks. The NI 43-101 technical report prepared by Avrom Howard, A., (2024 ) contains a detailed description of these historical locations and their associated antimony mineralization, along with recommendations that are now being implemented starting with this mapping and sampling.

Figure 1: Historical Antimony Mines and Workings within the American Antimony Project

Mac J. Shahsavar P. Eng., the Chairman and CEO of Xtra Energy Corporation, stated, "As we embark on the Phase One Mapping and Sampling Program, we are laying the foundational groundwork to develop a comprehensive geologic and exploration model. This phase is crucial, as it provides us with detailed insights into the mineralization and structural controls of the deposits including Potentially other metals such as Silver and Gold in this area along with Antimony. The data we gather will guide our exploration efforts and strategic decisions to best ensure the success of our project."





About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in 214 lode claims or 4,421 acre antimony project including the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of potential antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony-based products.

