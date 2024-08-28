ELECOM USA: ELECOM Announces Must-Have Tech Accessories and Back-to-School Sale

Power Up Your School Year with ELECOM's Wall Chargers, Ergonomic Mice and More, up to 50% off for Back-to-School.

Multi-Port GaN II Wall Chargers

Keep all your devices charged and ready with ELECOM's multi-port GaN II chargers. With three or four port options available, they can power up your laptop, iPad, and phone simultaneously, ensuring you're always powered and connected whether you're in class, at the library, or studying late into the night.

Built with the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, these chargers are incredibly small and compact, yet deliver ultra-fast charging speeds. Despite their powerful performance, these chargers are lightweight and portable, perfect for slipping into your backpack without adding bulk.

ELECOM's GaN II wall chargers deliver a dependable and powerful charging solution, ensuring your devices are always powered up and ready to go. Use the multi-port lightweight 65W multi-port and 65W 3-port for charging phones, iPads, and MacBook Airs. For higher-capacity devices and laptops, the 100W 3-port, 120W 3-port, and 150W 4-port chargers provide the extra power needed to meet your device charging needs.

EX-G Ergonomic Mouse

The EX-G Ergonomic Mouse is a silent-click mouse designed to provide all-day comfort with a shape that perfectly contours to your hand and fingers. Ideal for taking lecture notes, writing essays, or just browsing the web, this mouse offers excellent grip and support, making it an essential tool for any student.

Its responsive buttons and high-resolution sensor deliver pinpoint accuracy, making it ideal for everything from detailed research to casual browsing. The durable design ensures it can withstand the rigors of student life, making the EX-G an essential tool for those who demand both reliability and comfort in their daily tasks.

The EX-G is available in different connection types like wired, wireless USB, Bluetooth, and a Pro model with the ability to connect to three devices using three connection types.

IST Ergonomic Trackball

ELECOM's IST thumb-operated ergonomic trackball minimizes wrist and hand movement, reducing strain and offering precision in small workspaces. This is especially beneficial for students in creative fields who require fine control. The stationary design helps prevent repetitive strain injuries, making it a comfortable choice for extended use.

The trackball's ergonomic design ensures that students can work longer without discomfort, making it a valuable tool for those who need accuracy and comfort in their creative projects. Its compact size also makes it suitable for use in limited spaces, such as small desks.

The IST is available in two bearing types: Ruby and Steel Ball bearings and different connection types like wired, wireless USB, and Bluetooth.

Relacon Trackball Mouse

The Relacon Trackball is a versatile device that works well in both school and home environments. It offers smooth navigation for presentations and easy control of laptops and TVs, making it a practical tool for students who need a reliable and adaptable pointer.

Its compact design allows for easy portability, so students can transition seamlessly between different settings. The Relacon's versatility makes it a useful tool for a variety of tasks, from academic presentations to home entertainment.

The Relacon is available in both wireless USB and Bluetooth versions.

Mini Portable Hair Iron

The NOGI Mini Portable Hair Iron is a compact tool designed for quick hair touch-ups. Its small size makes it easy to carry in a backpack or purse, allowing students to maintain their appearance throughout the day. It's ideal for quick styling before a presentation or between classes.

Despite its portability, the Mini Hair Iron is effective and heats up quickly, providing reliable results. Its durable design ensures it can handle the demands of student life, making it a convenient choice for those who need a quick grooming solution on the go.

The Mini Hair Iron is available in black, white, and pink.

For more information and to view all deals, please visit www.elecomusa.com.

