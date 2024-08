OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) is up over 122% at $1.50. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is up over 19% at $5.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 16% at $10.37. MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 14% at $282.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is up over 11% at $78.00. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is up over 11% at $27.49. MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is up over 10% at $1.45. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is up over 6% at $9.24. NIO Inc. (NIO) is up over 6% at $4.18. Synaptogenix, Inc. (SNPX) is up over 6% at $4.00. Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) is up over 5% at $2.63. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is up over 5% at $1.37.



In the Red



NuCana plc (NCNA) is down over 49% at $3.90. Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) is down over 33% at $3.65. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 27% at $75.32. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is down over 13% at $2.34. HNR Acquisition Corp (HNRA) is down over 12% at $1.65. Raytech Holding Limited (RAY) is down over 8% at $1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) is down over 7% at $265.99. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is down over 7% at $5.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is down over 6% at $342.00. Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) is down over 6% at $4.06. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN) is down over 6% at $1.38.



