Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
05.09.24
15:38 Uhr
183,00 Euro
-1,24
-0,67 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,02183,2015:42
182,96183,2015:42
ACCESSWIRE
05.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Fusion eHPC Achieves Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 and Red Hat OpenShift Certifications

Extending data-rich applications to remote locations, allowing users to analyze and disseminate mission-critical data in real-time

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, announces DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) is now certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, and Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.

DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute

DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute
Cubic DTECH Fusion eHPC is now certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4.

"The certification validates that Fusion eHPC can deliver supercharged hybrid cloud technologies to the tactical edge in a single-case solution," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DTECH Mission Solutions. "Fusion eHPC supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 and Red Hat OpenShift streamlines how we provide complex data, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities at the speed of conflict."

Utilizing Fusion eHPC's powerful 64-core CPU, Nvidia GPU and huge user-accessible storage, customers are now empowered to turn data into decisions by training AI models and running AI-enabled applications throughout the mission chain - in the cloud and at the tactical edge.

Deployed by several allied forces, DTECH server modules have been certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux for several years. The addition of the DTECH Fusion eHPC to the family of systems with market-leading performance means users can now deploy their data-rich AI and machine learning (ML) applications from the cloud to the mission edge, even in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments.

To learn more about DTECH Fusion eHPC, visit: go.cubic.com/fusion-ehpc or find it in the Red Hat ecosystem catalog.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Account Director - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.