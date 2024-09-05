Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Fusion eHPC Achieves Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 and Red Hat OpenShift Certifications

Extending data-rich applications to remote locations, allowing users to analyze and disseminate mission-critical data in real-time

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2024 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, announces DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) is now certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4, the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, and Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.

DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute

Cubic DTECH Fusion eHPC is now certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4.

"The certification validates that Fusion eHPC can deliver supercharged hybrid cloud technologies to the tactical edge in a single-case solution," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of DTECH Mission Solutions. "Fusion eHPC supported on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 and Red Hat OpenShift streamlines how we provide complex data, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities at the speed of conflict."

Utilizing Fusion eHPC's powerful 64-core CPU, Nvidia GPU and huge user-accessible storage, customers are now empowered to turn data into decisions by training AI models and running AI-enabled applications throughout the mission chain - in the cloud and at the tactical edge.

Deployed by several allied forces, DTECH server modules have been certified for use with Red Hat Enterprise Linux for several years. The addition of the DTECH Fusion eHPC to the family of systems with market-leading performance means users can now deploy their data-rich AI and machine learning (ML) applications from the cloud to the mission edge, even in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited (DDIL) environments.

To learn more about DTECH Fusion eHPC, visit: go.cubic.com/fusion-ehpc or find it in the Red Hat ecosystem catalog.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

