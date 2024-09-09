iZafe Group AB and Randstad Partner in Norway to Transform Medication Management and Drive Cost Savings for Municipalities

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 09, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") today announces a strategic partnership with Randstad, a global leader in healthcare personnel services, to launch a new initiative in Norway. This collaboration aims to ensure the long-term and effective implementation of Dosell's medication dispensers across Norwegian municipalities by providing the right personnel with comprehensive training and ongoing support.

As part of our relaunch in Norway, we recognize that the most critical factor for success is effective implementation. Randstad will play a central role in managing significant parts of this implementation, regardless of which partner in Norway sells Dosell.

With the increasing demand for efficient medication management in healthcare systems, Dosell's partnership with Randstad combines technological innovation with human expertise. Randstad's strong presence in nearly all municipalities in Norway allows for tailored staffing solutions and professional development programs, ensuring that healthcare professionals are fully trained to use Dosell's cutting-edge medicine dispenser. The initiative aims to enhance patient safety and optimize medication management throughout Norway's healthcare sector.

"We are very excited to launch this partnership with Randstad in Norway, a country where we see great potential for improving medication management through our technology," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group. "By collaborating with Randstad, which has an extensive network and deep understanding of the local healthcare landscape, we can ensure that our medicine dispenser is implemented effectively and sustainably across Norwegian municipalities. This partnership is about combining the best technology with the right people to deliver long-term, high-quality healthcare solutions."

Per Arne Lien, Manager of Health Technology at Randstad, commented, "Our extensive presence in the majority of the municipalities in Norway allows us to uniquely understand the local needs and challenges of healthcare providers. Partnering with Dosell enables us to support Norwegian municipalities with experienced, well-trained professionals who can ensure the successful integration and long-term use of Dosell's medicine dispenser. Together, we are committed to advancing healthcare quality and patient outcomes in Norway through innovation and expertise."

The partnership will begin with a pilot program across several municipalities in Norway, focusing on delivering comprehensive training for healthcare professionals and providing continuous support and advisory services. This approach ensures that Dosell's technology is not only effectively implemented but also continuously optimized to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and their patients.

About Dosell

The medicinal robot Dosell is a Swedish-made digital aid for safer medication at home and for people living in nursing homes. Dosell is integrated into welfare platforms and is sold as one of several integrated digital aids via partners.

In a Swedish report, it is estimated that 3,000 Swedes die annually from drug-related injuries and that 6-16 percent of hospital admissions are drug-related. The costs for drug-related injuries that can be avoided are estimated at SEK 5.6-24.6 billion per year.

Dosell notifies the patient when it's time to take the medicine, and if the medicine is not taken despite the reminders, Dosell alerts healthcare professionals or relatives who can quickly prevent an injury and improve compliance, thus minimizing drug-related injuries.

Read more at www.dosell.se

About Randstad

Randstad is a global leader in HR services, specializing in staffing, talent management, and workforce solutions. In Norway, Randstad has a significant presence across nearly all municipalities, providing skilled professionals to support local healthcare services and other sectors.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

