Med Holdings Group Inc.: Medholdings Group Inc. Acquires MedSmart Wellness Centers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 /

Med Holdings Group Inc. (OTC PINK:YUKA), a publicly traded company, announced the acquisition of Medsmart Wellness Centers through its subsidiary. This acquisition bolsters Med Holdings Group Inc.'s position, resulting in several data points of growth:

Over $2 million in total revenue added to the company's portfolio.

$4 million in assets acquired, expanding the company's reach.

Strategic move strengthens Med Holdings Group Inc.'s presence in the wellness sector.

Enhanced operational footprint provides resources for ongoing growth strategy.

Jessica Miller, CEO of Med Holdings Group Inc., expressed pride in the acquisition and highlighted the growth opportunities it presents. Furthermore, the company is engaging an independent auditor to conduct a full audit to meet reporting requirements and achieve full transparency as a fully reporting company.

MedSmart Wellness Centers is proud to welcome to our staff Dr Adriana Cohen Schwartz, a Brazilian dermatologist, assistant professor of residents in Dermatology in Sao Paulo, currently as our Cosmetic Injector to do Botox and Fillers for facial harmony

About Med Holdings Group Inc.

Med Holdings Group Inc. is a diversified public company specializing in health and wellness services through its subsidiaries, including the newly acquired Medsmart Wellness Centers.

