Montag, 09.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Tenbagger-ALARM! Aktie mit MEGA-Potenzial startet durch!
09.09.2024
Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded U.S. Air Force Production Order for Encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation

Delivering Proven Solutions for Real-World Operations, Training and Test

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2024 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, announced the first production order for its encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) upgrade from the U.S. Air Force. The modernization allows 4th Gen aircraft to train seamlessly with 5th Gen aircraft, enhancing the overall operational readiness for the Combat Air Force.

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
(Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta, www.dvidshub.net). Cubic's P5 pod tucked under the F-15E's wing.



"ACMI delivers 'Truth in Training,' allowing aircrew to perform mission exercises from anywhere while generating ultra-precise information on their performance," said Paul K. Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "The successful completion of the System Security Upgrade (SSU) contract and the subsequent production order for encrypted ACMI is a testament to the expertise of our team and dedication to the warfighter."

The first-ever production order for SSU kits marks a significant achievement for Cubic Defense. These kits represent a significant leap providing a vital capability to encrypt sensitive maneuvering data for a substantial percentage of the U.S. Air Force P5 pod fleet assets, ensuring that country-specific proprietary material can now be protected.

Cubic was awarded the firm-fixed-price contract for the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) SSU program in 2022 and executed on "First Time Right" engineering process. The team was able to complete software and firmware integration within two months. This was achieved through Environmental Stress Screening (ESS) testing without white wires or redesign. The team completed Factory System Integration Test (FSIT) and Physical Configuration Audit (PCA) in month 19 of the program. The customer's comment: "It was the smoothest FSIT I've ever witnessed."

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit https://www.cubic.com/defense.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Account Director - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

