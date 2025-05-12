Anzeige
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Cubic Defense: Cubic Delivers Cutting-Edge Shoot-Back System to Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute City

Finanznachrichten News

Providing Next-Generation Readiness Today

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Cubic Defense announces the completion and delivery of the laser-based shoot-back systems with automatic target detection, recognition, and instrumentation to the world's largest urban training facility, SAFTI City.

Cubic Automated Shoot-Back Targetry System on a Polytronics Platform

Cubic Automated Shoot-Back Targetry System on a Polytronics Platform

"The impressive engineering project was a collaborative effort consisting of teams from across the Asia-Pacific region, all coming together to design, manufacture, deliver, and install a range of advanced training systems for SAFTI City," stated Russell Marsh, President of Cubic Defense. "The live training simulation systems provide world-class training results, ensuring the Warfighter of the future is well prepared for the demands of complex, urban environments."

Cubic's deliverables included an advanced computer vision system for tracking targets and enabling the targets to autonomously shoot-back at training forces. Additionally, Cubic provided 11,000 sensors, which consist of 8,000 building-integrated anchors with ultra-wideband indoor tracking and 3,000 shoot-through-wall modules.

Alicia Combs, Cubic's Ground Training Vice President and General Manager, said, "We are extremely proud to have delivered the next evolution of vehicle and soldier tracking instrumentation with new enhancements included. The vehicle instrumentation system now shows crews the direction from which they were hit. The soldier system enables seamless tracking from outdoors to indoors by using GPS and radio communications outside and pairing with building infrastructure to use ultra-wideband communications indoors."

Cubic's work at SAFTI City involved team members from Cubic Defence New Zealand, Cubic Technologies Singapore and Cubic Defence Australia.

To learn more, visit Cubic's Ground Training Solutions.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Vice President - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

.

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-delivers-cutting-edge-shoot-back-system-to-singapore-armed-forces-train-1023859

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
