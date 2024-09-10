Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
WKN: A0LFDS | ISIN: JP3168200008 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EL
Frankfurt
10.09.24
10:30 Uhr
8,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
73 Leser
ELECOM USA: ELECOM's Commitment to Sustainability and the Award-Winning NESTOUT Brand

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2024 / ELECOM, a leading innovator in the field of personal computer peripherals, digital accessories, and eco-friendly technology solutions, proudly announces its latest sustainability and social responsibility initiatives, featuring the NESTOUT series of products.



Pioneering Sustainability at ELECOM

Under the leadership of Koichi Iwami, Chairman of Sustainability Committee, ELECOM has undergone a significant transformation in its approach to sustainability management. The company has made substantial strides in strengthening governance, managing risks, and engaging with employees to ensure business continuity and sustainable growth. These initiatives are vital for ELECOM's mission to remain essential to society, its employees, and stakeholders.

NESTOUT Series: Eco-Friendly Energy Solutions

At the heart of ELECOM's sustainability efforts is the NESTOUT series, a line of eco-friendly products designed to work seamlessly together to capture, store, and utilize energy efficiently. The NESTOUT series embodies the concept of a sustainable energy cycle:

  • Capturing Energy: NESTOUT solar panels harness the power of the sun, providing a renewable and clean energy source. These panels are designed to be highly efficient and portable, making them ideal for outdoor activities and off-grid adventures.

  • Storing Energy: The captured solar energy is stored in NESTOUT power banks, available in various capacities, including the newly launched 5000mAh version. These power banks are compact, lightweight, and perfect for travel, ensuring you have access to energy whenever and wherever you need it.

  • Using Energy: The stored energy can then be used through NESTOUT light accessories, which provide reliable and sustainable lighting solutions for any situation. From camping trips to emergency scenarios, NESTOUT lights ensure you are never left in the dark.

Commitment to a Decarbonized Society

ELECOM is committed to realizing a decarbonized society by reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-conscious products. The company has endorsed the United Nations Global Compact and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), aligning its efforts with global sustainability standards. Initiatives such as reducing CO2 emissions, managing waste, and promoting biodiversity are integral to ELECOM's environmental strategy.

Social Responsibility and Community Engagement

ELECOM's sustainability management extends beyond environmental concerns. The company is dedicated to supporting human rights, diversity, and inclusion within its workforce. ELECOM's efforts in human resources development, occupational health and safety, and community engagement reflect its commitment to social responsibility. The company's support for various local initiatives, such as tree planting and sports sponsorships, demonstrates its dedication to giving back to the community.

Looking Forward

ELECOM will continue to integrate sustainability into its business operations, aiming for long-term growth and societal contributions. The NESTOUT series represents a significant step towards achieving these goals by providing innovative, eco-friendly solutions that cater to modern energy needs.

For more information about ELECOM's sustainability initiatives, please view the ELECOM 2023 Sustainability Report.

About ELECOM USA

Since 1986, ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Related Images

SOURCE: ELECOM

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
