Mittwoch, 11.09.2024
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
WKN: A0E9TF | ISIN: FR0010193979 | Ticker-Symbol: 0B0
Frankfurt
11.09.24
08:02 Uhr
3,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
11.09.2024 17:53 Uhr
67 Leser
CBO TERRITORIA: NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024

Press release - Availability of the

Half-year financial report

Sainte-Marie, September 11, 2024, 7:45p.m.


NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2024


CBo Territoria is pleased to announce that the half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024, has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority.

The report notably includes:

  • Statement by the person responsible,
  • Half-year activity report,
  • Half-year condensed consolidated financial statements,
  • Statutory Auditors' reports.


The 2024 Half-Yearly Financial Report can be accessed on the company's website at www.cboterritoria.com, under the heading "CBo Territoria / Finance / Financial Documents and no financial / Half-Year Reports".

Find all the financial information of the CBo Territoria Group on the website www.cboterritoria.com or on www.actusnews.com.


About CBo Territoria (FR0010193979, CBOT)

CBo Territoria has been a major real estate operator in La Réunion for nearly 20 years and has evolved into a multi-regional property developer specializing in tertiary assets (€381.8 million assets in value at 30 june 2024). The Group is pursuing its expansion through the exploitation of its land reserves or through land acquisition, as it is involved in the full real estate value chain (property developer, property investor, and real estate company). CBo Territoria can finance its development through its activities as a residential developer (apartment buildings or sale of land plots) and, secondarily, as a service provider, as well as through the planned transfer of its residual residential properties to SHLMR.

CBo Territoria is a real estate investment firm listed on Euronext Paris (compartment "C") that is qualified for the PEA PME finance program (small and medium-sized enterprises).

Responsible and committed to a more sustainable real estate since its inception, CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is by nature in the company's DNA. Its commitment and actions are recognized by the Gaïa-Index, the French benchmark index of the most virtuous small and mid-cap companies in terms of CSR. Since its entry in 2016, CBo Territoria has remained at the top of its category.

More information on cboterritoria.com


INVESTORS Contacts

Caroline Clapier - Director of Finance and Administration - direction@cboterritoria.com

Agnès Villeret - Komodo - Tel.: 06 83 28 04 15 - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

PRESS Contacts

Finance: Agnès Villeret - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

La Réunion & Mayotte: Catherine Galatoire - cgalatoire@cboterritoria.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xW+caZqYk2uXnZ1yaJpmmZSVapdimGbKl2rJmWFsaMiYbG1kymxpbMWZZnFom2hm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87630-cbot_mad-rfs-2024-communique-de-presse-ang.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
