DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Sep-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 11 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 122.00p Lowest price paid per share: 116.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.8393p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,430,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,430,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 119.8393p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 4704 121.00 08:38:14 00071329901TRLO0 XLON 3076 121.00 08:48:41 00071330148TRLO0 XLON 7888 120.50 08:48:41 00071330149TRLO0 XLON 3085 120.00 08:58:57 00071330623TRLO0 XLON 1400 120.00 08:58:57 00071330624TRLO0 XLON 2874 120.00 08:58:57 00071330627TRLO0 XLON 447 120.00 08:58:57 00071330628TRLO0 XLON 2098 120.50 09:09:28 00071331008TRLO0 XLON 1211 120.50 09:09:28 00071331009TRLO0 XLON 2585 120.50 09:09:28 00071331010TRLO0 XLON 439 120.50 09:09:28 00071331011TRLO0 XLON 5200 120.50 09:39:38 00071331859TRLO0 XLON 2002 120.50 09:39:38 00071331860TRLO0 XLON 63 120.50 09:42:30 00071331935TRLO0 XLON 210 120.50 09:46:30 00071332047TRLO0 XLON 6552 120.50 09:46:30 00071332048TRLO0 XLON 4433 121.00 09:49:51 00071332145TRLO0 XLON 3976 121.00 09:49:51 00071332146TRLO0 XLON 697 121.00 09:49:51 00071332147TRLO0 XLON 1278 121.00 09:49:51 00071332148TRLO0 XLON 1277 121.00 09:49:51 00071332149TRLO0 XLON 4947 121.00 09:51:38 00071332264TRLO0 XLON 5485 121.00 09:57:04 00071332473TRLO0 XLON 1317 121.00 09:57:04 00071332474TRLO0 XLON 827 121.00 09:57:04 00071332475TRLO0 XLON 1824 121.00 10:02:04 00071332659TRLO0 XLON 1634 121.00 10:02:04 00071332660TRLO0 XLON 6379 121.00 10:02:04 00071332661TRLO0 XLON 40 121.00 10:02:04 00071332662TRLO0 XLON 2455 122.00 11:53:05 00071335959TRLO0 XLON 5000 122.00 11:53:05 00071335960TRLO0 XLON 6716 122.00 11:53:05 00071335961TRLO0 XLON 2500 122.00 11:53:05 00071335962TRLO0 XLON 4753 122.00 11:53:05 00071335965TRLO0 XLON 2880 122.00 11:53:05 00071335967TRLO0 XLON 8027 122.00 11:56:08 00071335986TRLO0 XLON 2500 122.00 12:33:18 00071336588TRLO0 XLON 3934 122.00 12:33:22 00071336591TRLO0 XLON 167 122.00 12:33:22 00071336592TRLO0 XLON 7551 122.00 12:33:22 00071336593TRLO0 XLON 40 122.00 12:33:22 00071336594TRLO0 XLON 7048 121.50 13:19:02 00071337352TRLO0 XLON 2179 121.00 13:19:39 00071337397TRLO0 XLON 2569 121.00 13:19:39 00071337398TRLO0 XLON 1909 121.00 13:19:39 00071337399TRLO0 XLON 930 118.50 13:36:08 00071338510TRLO0 XLON 3220 120.50 14:08:28 00071339783TRLO0 XLON 2057 120.50 14:11:51 00071339846TRLO0 XLON 4733 120.50 14:11:51 00071339847TRLO0 XLON 2780 120.50 14:26:07 00071340180TRLO0 XLON 7134 120.50 14:26:07 00071340181TRLO0 XLON 7624 120.00 14:30:34 00071340284TRLO0 XLON 963 119.50 14:59:55 00071341660TRLO0 XLON 5635 119.50 14:59:55 00071341662TRLO0 XLON 6899 119.00 15:00:05 00071341690TRLO0 XLON 1955 118.50 15:13:52 00071342669TRLO0 XLON 1547 118.50 15:13:52 00071342670TRLO0 XLON 3093 118.50 15:15:04 00071342736TRLO0 XLON 7719 118.00 15:21:14 00071342995TRLO0 XLON 7474 116.50 15:36:45 00071343664TRLO0 XLON 123 117.00 15:36:45 00071343665TRLO0 XLON 1316 117.00 15:36:45 00071343666TRLO0 XLON 1800 117.00 15:36:45 00071343667TRLO0 XLON 896 116.00 15:41:32 00071343959TRLO0 XLON 5883 116.00 15:45:49 00071344128TRLO0 XLON 7164 116.00 15:53:23 00071344520TRLO0 XLON 256 116.00 15:53:23 00071344521TRLO0 XLON 1742 116.00 15:53:23 00071344522TRLO0 XLON 6141 116.00 15:53:29 00071344556TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)