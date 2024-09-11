Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lachender Gewinner? Warum diese Rohstoffaktie alles überstrahlen könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.09.24
15:29 Uhr
1,390 Euro
-0,040
-2,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,86018:41
Dow Jones News
11.09.2024 18:34 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Sep-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 September 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 September 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         122.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          116.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 119.8393p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,430,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,430,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      119.8393p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
4704               121.00      08:38:14          00071329901TRLO0      XLON 
3076               121.00      08:48:41          00071330148TRLO0      XLON 
7888               120.50      08:48:41          00071330149TRLO0      XLON 
3085               120.00      08:58:57          00071330623TRLO0      XLON 
1400               120.00      08:58:57          00071330624TRLO0      XLON 
2874               120.00      08:58:57          00071330627TRLO0      XLON 
447                120.00      08:58:57          00071330628TRLO0      XLON 
2098               120.50      09:09:28          00071331008TRLO0      XLON 
1211               120.50      09:09:28          00071331009TRLO0      XLON 
2585               120.50      09:09:28          00071331010TRLO0      XLON 
439                120.50      09:09:28          00071331011TRLO0      XLON 
5200               120.50      09:39:38          00071331859TRLO0      XLON 
2002               120.50      09:39:38          00071331860TRLO0      XLON 
63                120.50      09:42:30          00071331935TRLO0      XLON 
210                120.50      09:46:30          00071332047TRLO0      XLON 
6552               120.50      09:46:30          00071332048TRLO0      XLON 
4433               121.00      09:49:51          00071332145TRLO0      XLON 
3976               121.00      09:49:51          00071332146TRLO0      XLON 
697                121.00      09:49:51          00071332147TRLO0      XLON 
1278               121.00      09:49:51          00071332148TRLO0      XLON 
1277               121.00      09:49:51          00071332149TRLO0      XLON 
4947               121.00      09:51:38          00071332264TRLO0      XLON 
5485               121.00      09:57:04          00071332473TRLO0      XLON 
1317               121.00      09:57:04          00071332474TRLO0      XLON 
827                121.00      09:57:04          00071332475TRLO0      XLON 
1824               121.00      10:02:04          00071332659TRLO0      XLON 
1634               121.00      10:02:04          00071332660TRLO0      XLON 
6379               121.00      10:02:04          00071332661TRLO0      XLON 
40                121.00      10:02:04          00071332662TRLO0      XLON 
2455               122.00      11:53:05          00071335959TRLO0      XLON 
5000               122.00      11:53:05          00071335960TRLO0      XLON 
6716               122.00      11:53:05          00071335961TRLO0      XLON 
2500               122.00      11:53:05          00071335962TRLO0      XLON 
4753               122.00      11:53:05          00071335965TRLO0      XLON 
2880               122.00      11:53:05          00071335967TRLO0      XLON 
8027               122.00      11:56:08          00071335986TRLO0      XLON 
2500               122.00      12:33:18          00071336588TRLO0      XLON 
3934               122.00      12:33:22          00071336591TRLO0      XLON 
167                122.00      12:33:22          00071336592TRLO0      XLON 
7551               122.00      12:33:22          00071336593TRLO0      XLON 
40                122.00      12:33:22          00071336594TRLO0      XLON 
7048               121.50      13:19:02          00071337352TRLO0      XLON 
2179               121.00      13:19:39          00071337397TRLO0      XLON 
2569               121.00      13:19:39          00071337398TRLO0      XLON 
1909               121.00      13:19:39          00071337399TRLO0      XLON 
930                118.50      13:36:08          00071338510TRLO0      XLON 
3220               120.50      14:08:28          00071339783TRLO0      XLON 
2057               120.50      14:11:51          00071339846TRLO0      XLON 
4733               120.50      14:11:51          00071339847TRLO0      XLON 
2780               120.50      14:26:07          00071340180TRLO0      XLON 
7134               120.50      14:26:07          00071340181TRLO0      XLON 
7624               120.00      14:30:34          00071340284TRLO0      XLON 
963                119.50      14:59:55          00071341660TRLO0      XLON 
5635               119.50      14:59:55          00071341662TRLO0      XLON 
6899               119.00      15:00:05          00071341690TRLO0      XLON 
1955               118.50      15:13:52          00071342669TRLO0      XLON 
1547               118.50      15:13:52          00071342670TRLO0      XLON 
3093               118.50      15:15:04          00071342736TRLO0      XLON 
7719               118.00      15:21:14          00071342995TRLO0      XLON 
7474               116.50      15:36:45          00071343664TRLO0      XLON 
123                117.00      15:36:45          00071343665TRLO0      XLON 
1316               117.00      15:36:45          00071343666TRLO0      XLON 
1800               117.00      15:36:45          00071343667TRLO0      XLON 
896                116.00      15:41:32          00071343959TRLO0      XLON 
5883               116.00      15:45:49          00071344128TRLO0      XLON 
7164               116.00      15:53:23          00071344520TRLO0      XLON 
256                116.00      15:53:23          00071344521TRLO0      XLON 
1742               116.00      15:53:23          00071344522TRLO0      XLON 
6141               116.00      15:53:29          00071344556TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2024 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.