FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Strategic Collaborations, Growth Initiatives, and Plans for New Locations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD), through its subsidiary Formrunner Apparel Inc., is excited to share key updates on its continued expansion and future plans within the high-end streetwear industry. As the company moves forward, it is capitalizing on significant opportunities through collaborations, market growth, and potential new retail locations.

High-Profile Collaborations with Athletes and Artists

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is in discussions with prominent NFL athletes and popular music artists to collaborate on exclusive streetwear collections. These partnerships align perfectly with the brand's DNA, combining street culture, sports, and music to reach a broader audience. The collaborations are expected to elevate Formrunner's status within the streetwear community, driving awareness and customer engagement across various markets.

Lisa Nelson, President & CEO of FBC Holding, Inc., stated, "Partnering with top-tier athletes and artists will significantly expand our brand's presence and reach. These collaborations highlight our commitment to authentic streetwear culture and will serve as a stepping stone to even greater growth."

Expansion Plans and New Retail Locations

In addition to its growing partnerships, Formrunner Apparel is exploring opportunities to expand its retail footprint, with the potential to open additional store locations in the near future. With a successful flagship store, Studio 22, located in Chandler, Arizona, the company is considering new markets to bring its high-end streetwear offerings to a wider audience. This expansion will allow the brand to further solidify its presence in the fashion industry while increasing revenue potential.

"We are actively exploring new locations to meet growing demand," Nelson added. "Opening additional retail spaces will give us the opportunity to reach new markets and build on the strong foundation we've established."

A Bright Future for Formrunner Apparel

With its innovative designs, strategic collaborations, and potential retail expansion, Formrunner Apparel is well-positioned for sustained growth and success in the streetwear industry. Investors and customers alike can look forward to exciting developments in the months ahead as the company continues to push boundaries and expand its influence.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC: FBCD), is a high-end streetwear brand known for its premium quality and trend-setting designs. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Formrunner is dedicated to bringing fresh, innovative apparel to the streetwear community. For more information, visit www.formrunnerapparel.com.

