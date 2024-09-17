Cubic Corporation: Cubic Transportation Systems Introduces Umo ScanRide: A New Approach to Transit Fare Payment

QR Code-Based System Enables Implementation of Account-Based Fare Collection Without Additional Onboard Equipment

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Cubic Transportation Systems, a transportation and traffic management solutions provider, announced the launch of Umo ScanRide today. This new fare payment solution allows transit agencies to implement account-based fare collection without installing new onboard hardware.





ScanRide utilizes smartphone technology and QR codes to offer an alternative to traditional fare collection systems. The solution enables riders to use their mobile devices to scan QR codes placed inside vehicles to validate fare payment.

"ScanRide presents a new option in transit fare technology," said Mike Barboni, chief product officer, Umo at Cubic Transportation Systems. "Using existing smartphone technology, we're offering transit agencies a way to update their fare systems without needing new hardware installations."

ScanRide's key aspects include:

Implementation without additional onboard hardware

Integration capability with existing Umo fare payment solutions

Applicability across various vehicle types, including fixed-route buses and on-demand services

Data collection for transit planning and operations

A user interface designed for ease of use by operators and riders

ScanRide is designed to work alongside Umo's other fare payment solutions, providing transit agencies with system design and implementation flexibility. The solution can function independently or be integrated with existing fare collection infrastructure.

Cubic will demonstrate ScanRide at APTA Transform from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Anaheim, California. Attendees can view the technology and discuss implementation with Cubic representatives.

For more information about ScanRide and Cubic's other transit solutions, visit https://www.cubic.com/transportation/products/public-transportation-solutions/umo-mobility-platform/umo-scanride.

