Dienstag, 17.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Corporation: Cubic Transportation Systems Introduces Umo ScanRide: A New Approach to Transit Fare Payment

QR Code-Based System Enables Implementation of Account-Based Fare Collection Without Additional Onboard Equipment

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Cubic Transportation Systems, a transportation and traffic management solutions provider, announced the launch of Umo ScanRide today. This new fare payment solution allows transit agencies to implement account-based fare collection without installing new onboard hardware.

Cubic Transportation Systems Introduces Umo ScanRide

Cubic Transportation Systems Introduces Umo ScanRide
QR Code-Based System Enables Implementation of Account-Based Fare Collection Without Additional Onboard Equipment



ScanRide utilizes smartphone technology and QR codes to offer an alternative to traditional fare collection systems. The solution enables riders to use their mobile devices to scan QR codes placed inside vehicles to validate fare payment.

"ScanRide presents a new option in transit fare technology," said Mike Barboni, chief product officer, Umo at Cubic Transportation Systems. "Using existing smartphone technology, we're offering transit agencies a way to update their fare systems without needing new hardware installations."

ScanRide's key aspects include:

  • Implementation without additional onboard hardware

  • Integration capability with existing Umo fare payment solutions

  • Applicability across various vehicle types, including fixed-route buses and on-demand services

  • Data collection for transit planning and operations

  • A user interface designed for ease of use by operators and riders

ScanRide is designed to work alongside Umo's other fare payment solutions, providing transit agencies with system design and implementation flexibility. The solution can function independently or be integrated with existing fare collection infrastructure.

Cubic will demonstrate ScanRide at APTA Transform from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 in Anaheim, California. Attendees can view the technology and discuss implementation with Cubic representatives.

For more information about ScanRide and Cubic's other transit solutions, visit https://www.cubic.com/transportation/products/public-transportation-solutions/umo-mobility-platform/umo-scanride.

About Cubic
Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. CTS delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

To learn more, visit www.cubic.com/transportation.

Contact Information
Alyssa Pallotti
Vice President
cubic@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Transportation Systems

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
