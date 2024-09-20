

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) Friday announced positive results from HERCULES phase 3 study of tolebrutinib in people with non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS).



Results from the study showed that tolebrutinib delayed the time to 'onset of 6-month confirmed disability progression' by 31 percent compared to placebo in nrSPMS patients.



These results were presented today at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2024 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.



The company also presented results from GEMINI 1 and 2 phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib compared to Aubagio, a standard-of-care treatment, in participants with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). Both studies did not meet their primary endpoints of statistically significant improvement in annualized relapse rates compared to Aubagio.



A Phase 3 study of tolebrutinib dubbed PERSEUS is currently underway in primary progressive MS with results expected in the second half of 2025.



