Xtra Energy Corp. Announces The Results of The Recently Completed Mapping and Sampling Program at The American Antimony Project Near Eastgate, Nevada

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is pleased to announce the results of a geological mapping and sampling program completed on the American Antimony Project between August 11th and August 20th by Robert Johansing, MSc, PG, QP, a California-based consulting geologist with extensive experience in Nevada, the southwestern United States, and beyond.

Link to Full Technical Report : Click Here .

Bernice Canyon, which spans the property from northwest to southeast over several kilometers, features a series of historical antimony mines on both sides. A total of twenty-one samples were collected from dumps and stockpiles scattered along the canyon floor, along with several exposures of the felsite dike complex itself. Antimony values range from 98 ppm to 30.9% Sb; in general, antimony values correlate with the sample's visible stibnite. Five grab samples of the spread-out, spheroidal stibnite hosted in the QSP-altered felsite had Sb values ranging from 0.24 to 2.45%. This style of mineralization appears to be volumetrically more important than the higher-grade vein-type occurrences. We collected four grab samples of felsite-hosted stibnite-rich veins; the Sb values ranged from 5.69-12.03%. A pile of mostly vein-type minerals, composed of milky-white quartz and ankerite/iron oxides, had the highest value of 30.89% Sb.

Figure 1: Geologic map of the Bernice Canyon project area showing sample sites and antimony (Sb) values.

A northwest-to-north-trending felsite dike complex, which traces for at least 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles), is closely associated with antimony mineralization. The dike is composite and may consist of up to three parallel splays; it dips steeply from 70 to 90 degrees, bends clockwise to the north in its northern extent, and varies in width from a few meters to roughly 10 meters (33 feet). The dike is fine-grained, pale-white in color, widely altered to quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP"), and invaded by stibnite (an antimony sulfide-Sb2S3), manifesting as spheroidal disseminations, sulfide veinlets, and quartz-stibnite-ankerite veinlets in fractures that reach widths of up to 5 centimeters (2 inches) each. The sub-horizontal and sub-vertical fracture-fill veinlets made of massive stibnite have the highest antimony grades. However, the disseminated mineralization style is widespread along the dike complex, and volumetrically, samples may be significant because they contain up to 2.45% Sb.

There were no other metals present and the QSP change was widespread and continuous. This suggests a major hydrothermal event caused by magma rather than a more common low-temperature antimony system far away. The close spatial relation between the felsite dike complex and stibnite mineralization is clear and presents an important target for ongoing exploration along the more than 1.55-mile-long exposed strike of this dike complex.

The historical road along the canyon floor provides simple access to all of the important historical mines located along the flanks of Bernice Canyon. At stations along the road, initial drilling can be done to test the two main splays of this dike complex at different depths along its strike length. This will give a rough idea of how much antimony is contained. The company's exploration team will now focus on securing the necessary permits to repair sections of this road and undertake a drilling program.

Xtra Energy's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., comments: "We are extremely pleased with the successful results of our recently completed mapping and sampling program at the American Antimony Project. The data collected reinforces our confidence in the project's potential and highlights significant mineralization zones that exceed our initial expectations. This achievement is a critical step forward in advancing our exploration efforts and underscores the long-term value this project holds for our shareholders. We are excited to move forward with further drilling and exploration phases to unlock the full potential of this promising resource."

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 207 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

