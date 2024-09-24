Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), an industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, announces that Lithium de France, a subsidiary of the Group, carried out two 3D exploration campaigns over the summer to gain a better understanding of the Alsatian subsoil. These campaigns represent an important step in the development of its geothermal heat and lithium production project.

For the 3rd year running, Lithium de France carried out underground mapping operations in Northern Alsace. These took place on the perimeters of the Exclusive Exploration Permits "Les Poteries" and "Strasbourg", the latter being held by its sister company, 2gré.

These two areas, with a total surface area of 167 km², were explored by deploying over 23,000 sensors to collect the acoustic waves sent into the subsoil by the vibroseis trucks, enabling a high-resolution 3D image to be produced. The data thus collected provides precise knowledge of geological structures, with a view to the siting of geothermal heat and lithium production sites.

With a cumulative total surface area of almost 310 km² explored in just over 2 years, and an investment of over 12 million euros, Lithium de France confirms its position as the 1st independent French geothermal heat and lithium operator to have explored such a large surface area in Northern Alsace.

Pierre Brossollet, Chairman and CEO of Arverne Group: "Arverne Group stands out for its unique expertise in geosciences and its mastery of exploration and drilling operations to the highest industry standards. These 3D exploration campaigns are essential for gaining a better understanding of the subsoil and its constraints. They enable us to develop, in complete safety, our heat projects which will benefit the region in a short circuit and our geothermal lithium projects a strategic sovereign resource crucial to the energy transition

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specialises in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, mnemonic ARVEN).

About Lithium de France

Lithium de France is the first independent French operator of geothermal heat and lithium. Founded in 2020 as part of Arverne Group, its mission is to accelerate the energy transition by supplying heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities, and by producing lithium for electric mobility. It is a pioneer in this new innovative and environmentally friendly French industry. Its headquarters are in Bischwiller, Northern Alsace.

