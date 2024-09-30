Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US10501E2019 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 30.09.2024 US10501E3009 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 01.10.2024 Tausch 15:1

CA74739W1023 Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. 30.09.2024 CA74739W2013 Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. 01.10.2024 Tausch 10:1

US86800U1043 Super Micro Computer Inc. 30.09.2024 US86800U3023 Super Micro Computer Inc. 01.10.2024 Tausch 1:10

AU000000MCT4 Arika Resources Ltd. 30.09.2024 AU0000355000 Arika Resources Ltd. 01.10.2024 Tausch 1:1

SE0015948591 Modelon AB [publ] 30.09.2024 SE0023112438 Modelon AB [publ] 01.10.2024 Tausch 1:1

NO0010591191 Lifecare ASA 30.09.2024 NO0013355859 Lifecare ASA 01.10.2024 Tausch 13:1

